Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO)

Dominion Diamond gets court's nod for plan with Washington Companies

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp ::Dominion Diamond receives court approval for arrangement with the Washington Companies.‍Arrangement with Northwest Acquisitions Ulc​ is expected to close in Q4 of calendar 2017.

Dominion Diamond sees 2018 sales between $875 mln-$975 mln

Dominion Diamond Corp : Dominion Diamond announces fiscal 2018 guidance: strong sales and adjusted EBITDA driven by high value Ekati production and solid performance at Diavik . Sees FY 2018 sales $875 million to $975 million .Production guidance released earlier this year is reaffirmed for Ekati diamond mine and Diavik diamond mine..

Dominion Diamond restarts Ekati process plant ahead of schedule

Dominion Diamond Corp : Dominion Diamond corporation restarts Ekati process plant ahead of schedule and announces sale of an exceptional diamond . Ekati process plant resumed operations at full capacity on September 21. .Dominion Diamond Corp says total cost of process plant repairs is approximately $15 million.

Dominion Diamond Corp reports Q2 sales $160 mln vs $209.7 mln

Dominion Diamond Corp : Dominion Diamond Corp reports fiscal 2017 second quarter sales, Ekati production results and update on office building sale . Q2 sales $160 million versus $209.7 million . During Q2 fiscal 2017, Ekati diamond mine recovered 0.9 million carats from 0.6 million tonnes of ore processed . Has entered into a binding agreement to sell its downtown toronto office building for approximately $84.8 million canadian dollars .Total carats sold were 1.3 million carats during the quarter.

Dominion diamond says appointed 2 new directors

Dominion Diamond Corp : Dominion Diamond Corporation announces appointment of two new directors .Curran and Dabson's appointments bring size of board to nine members.

Dominion Diamond reports diavik diamond mine Q2 production

Dominion Diamond Corp : Qtrly diavik diamond mine production carats recovered 1.58 millions versus 1.88 millions in Q1, 2016 .Qtrly diavik diamond mine production tonnes processed 0.54 millions versus 0.56 millions in Q1, 2016.

Dominion Diamond says repurchase program may commence on July 20, 2016

Dominion Diamond Corp Says Normal Course Issuer Bid Represents About 10% Of Public Float As Of July 6, 2016, Over A One : Dominion diamond corporation confirms approval of share repurchase program . Repurchases under program may commence on july 20, 2016 and will terminate not later than july 19, 2017 . Normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 6.1 million common shares .Year period.

Dominion Diamond CEO says encouraging diamond buys in Canada

Dominion Diamond Corp : CEO Brendan Bell says there are "encouraging" diamond acquisition prospects in Canada . Dominion Diamond CEO says Dominion is the "logical acquiror" as it is Canada's biggest publicly traded diamond producer .Dominion CEO says it is looking to hire a new chief financial officer with "a lot of mining M&A experience".

Dominion Diamond enters process to dispose of non-core asset

Dominion Diamond Corp : Departure of its chief financial officer, Ron Cameron. . Board has determined to continue to focus on development opportunities at company's core assets . Announces update on its capital allocation strategy, which includes allocating capital to returning capital through share buyback . Has also entered into a process to dispose of a non-core asset . Will also pursue divestment of its Toronto office building. . Asset is co's 100 per cent owned office building located in downtown Toronto and sale is expected to occur in Q3 of fiscal 2017 . Current dividend policy will not be changed until company has more visibility on short-term impacts of June 23 fire in Ekati process plant .Cara Allaway will fill CFO role on an acting basis as Dominion conducts recruitment for a new CFO.