Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)
47.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
47.00
--
--
--
--
2,719,911
59.35
39.57
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
N Brown posts H1 adjusted profit before tax 32.2 mln stg
Oct 12 (Reuters) - N BROWN GROUP PLC
British Land sells Debenhams store on Oxford Street
British Land Company Plc
Debenhams says Irish unit applied for appointment of interim examiner
Debenhams Plc
Debenhams PLC sees FY 2016 guidance in line with market expectations
Debenhams PLC:Says that it remain on track to deliver FY 2016 profits in line with market expectations. Full Article
UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands
British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 5.6 percent rise in half-year revenue on strong growth in plus-sized apparel sales.
- Gold, silver and bronze medals to my top 3 British retailers!
- Is Debenhams plc doomed due to Asos plc, Marks & Spencer Group plc and Next plc?
- 3 bargain basement stocks: Tullow Oil plc, Debenhams plc and Shire plc
- Why Tesco plc, Debenhams plc and Just Eat plc have 25%+ upside
- Are Vodafone Group plc, Debenhams plc and Admiral Group plc the best dividend stocks EVER?
- Does today's news make Debenhams plc, Pets at Home Group plc and Imagination Technologies Group plc a buy?