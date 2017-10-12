Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

N Brown posts H1 adjusted profit before tax ‍32.2​ mln stg

Oct 12 (Reuters) - N BROWN GROUP PLC ::H1 REVENUE ROSE 5.6 PERCENT TO 453.4 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 5.67 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍32.2​ MILLION STG VERSUS 31.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.‍"IN LINE WITH OTHER RETAILERS, FX RATES REPRESENT A HEADWIND AND THIS WAS PARTICULARLY FELT THIS HALF​" - CEO.H1 NET DEBT ‍305.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 286.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.‍"CURRENT TRADING IS ON TRACK WITH OUR PLAN AND WE ARE FOCUSED AND WELL PREPARED FOR PEAK TRADING PERIOD AHEAD​" - CEO.‍ANNOUNCING PARTNERSHIPS WITH AMAZON FASHION (SIMPLY BE AND JACAMO), NAMSHI (SIMPLY BE) AND DEBENHAMS (JACAMO) TO SELL CAPSULE COLLECTIONS ONLINE​.

British Land sells Debenhams store on Oxford Street

British Land Company Plc : Has exchanged contracts for sale of 334-348 Oxford Street, London to a private investor for £400 million . Building is let in its entirety to Debenhams until 2039 . Has exchanged on £99 million of further retail disposals since 31 March 2016, including £79 million of superstores, 3.1% ahead of March valuations . Transactions bring total retail disposals since year end to £499 million . Since EU referendum, co has exchanged 11 long term retail leases totalling 50,000 sq ft and £2.1 million of rent on terms agreed prior to referendum .In aggregate these lettings are 4.7% ahead of March 2016 ervs; a further 210,000 sq ft of retail lettings are under offer.

Debenhams says Irish unit applied for appointment of interim examiner

Debenhams Plc : Restructuring of Irish business . Directors of unit Debenhams Retail (Ireland) have applied to high court in Dublin seeking appointment of an interim examiner . Debenhams (Ireland) applied for examinership with aim of restructuring operations to create competitive and sustainable business in Ireland .Decision reflects disproportionately high operating costs, such as above-market rents and other overheads..

Debenhams PLC sees FY 2016 guidance in line with market expectations

Debenhams PLC:Says that it remain on track to deliver FY 2016 profits in line with market expectations.