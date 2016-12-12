Delphi Energy Corp (DEE.TO)
1.15CAD
8:59pm BST
$-0.03 (-2.54%)
$1.18
$1.19
$1.19
$1.13
149,480
155,756
$1.79
$0.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Delphi Energy announces deal to accelerate growth of its Bigstone Montney asset
Delphi Energy Corp
Delphi Energy qtrly loss per share $0.12
Delphi Energy Corp
Delphi Energy forecasts about 20 to 25 pct of senior credit facility will remain undrawn through 2016
Delphi Energy Corp
Delphi Energy announces increase and pricing of offering
Delphi Energy Corp
Delphi Energy Q1 FFO per share c$0.05
Delphi Energy Corp
Delphi Energy Corp announces closing of disposition of Hythe Assets
Delphi Energy Corp:Says closed the previously announced disposition of its working interests in producing properties, facilities and infrastructure and undeveloped land in the greater Hythe area for proceeds of $12.0 million. Full Article
BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln
* Produced an average of 9,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") for Q2