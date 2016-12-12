Delphi Energy Corp (DEE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Delphi Energy announces deal to accelerate growth of its Bigstone Montney asset

Delphi Energy Corp :Press release - delphi energy corp. Announces definitive partner agreement to accelerate growth of its bigstone montney asset.

Delphi Energy qtrly loss per share $0.12

Delphi Energy Corp : Qtrly loss per share $0.12 . Delphi Energy reports second quarter 2016 results . Production capability for Q2 of 2016 increased five percent to 8,200 boe/d, up from 7,810 boe/d in Q2 of 2015 . Q2 FFO shr C$0.03 . Provided guidance for second half of 2016 and updated its full year guidance for 2016 . More active second half of 2016 with net capital expenditures of $21.0 to $26.0 mln compared to $11.9 mln in first half of 2016 . Average and exit rate production volumes as well as cash flow expectations have been revised upward for second half of 2016 .Sees 2H 2016 average production 8,500 - 9,000 boe/d; sees FY 2016 average production 7,700-8000 boe/d.

Delphi Energy forecasts about 20 to 25 pct of senior credit facility will remain undrawn through 2016

Delphi Energy Corp :Forecasts that approximately 20 to 25 percent of senior credit facility will remain undrawn through 2016.

Delphi Energy announces increase and pricing of offering

Delphi Energy Corp : Delphi energy announces increase and pricing of offering . Offering for total gross proceeds of $60 million, up from $40 million .Size of offering has been increased from 40,000 units to 60,000 units.

Delphi Energy Q1 FFO per share c$0.05

Delphi Energy Corp : Production volumes in q1 of 2016 averaged 8,395 boe/d . Sees 2016 average annual production in the range 8,300 - 8,800 boe/d . Sees 2016 exit production rate in the range 8,500 - 9,500 boe/d . Sees 2016 net capital program in range $33.0 million - $38.0 million . Delphi energy reports first quarter 2016 results .Q1 FFO per share c$0.05.

Delphi Energy Corp announces closing of disposition of Hythe Assets

Delphi Energy Corp:Says closed the previously announced disposition of its working interests in producing properties, facilities and infrastructure and undeveloped land in the greater Hythe area for proceeds of $12.0 million.