Delta Corp Ltd (DELT.NS)

DELT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

246.15INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.60 (+4.06%)
Prev Close
Rs236.55
Open
Rs238.00
Day's High
Rs250.70
Day's Low
Rs238.00
Volume
8,581,689
Avg. Vol
3,594,748
52-wk High
Rs250.70
52-wk Low
Rs95.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Delta Corp Sept-qtr consol profit rises
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Delta Corp Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 432.6 million rupees versus profit 322.5 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter consol net sales 1.45 billion rupees versus 1.34 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Delta Corp signs deal to operate casino in Sikkim
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Delta Corp Ltd : Company has signed a leave and license agreement for premises in the Denzong Regency Hotel, Gangtok, Sikkim, to operate a casino . Company is in the process of refurbishing and getting the premises 'casino ready' which should be completed in the next three months. . Obtained a provisional license from the Government of Sikkim under the Sikkim Casino (Control & Tax) Act, 2002 for the same . Will, in addition to three offshore and one onshore casino in Goa, will strengthen presence by adding this casino in Sikkim .  Full Article

Delta Corp unit gets license to operate vessel "M V Royale Flotel-Deltin Caravela" in Mandovi river
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Delta Corp Ltd : Unit Delta Pleasure Cruise has been granted license by Goa government to operate vessel "M V Royale Flotel -Deltin Caravela" in Mandovi river .  Full Article

Delta Corp Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Delta Corp Sept-qtr consol profit rises

* Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 432.6 million rupees versus profit 322.5 million rupees year ago

