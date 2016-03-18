Edition:
Denizbank AS (DENIZ.IS)

DENIZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.09TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-1.21%)
Prev Close
4.14TL
Open
4.14TL
Day's High
4.14TL
Day's Low
4.06TL
Volume
134,895
Avg. Vol
684,909
52-wk High
5.46TL
52-wk Low
3.17TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Denizbank AS says Fitch affirms ratings
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Denizbank AS:Says Fitch Ratings affirmed its long term domestic and foreign currency notes rating at BB+, long term domestic and foreign currency notes rating at B, Financial capacity rating at bb+ and national rating at AA(tur) with 3 support rating.  Full Article

Denizbank AS to increase capital by 1.5 billion turkish lira to 3.32 billion turkish lira
Thursday, 31 Dec 2015 

Denizbank AS:To increase capital to 3.32 billion turkish lira from 1.82 billion turkish lira.  Full Article

Denizbank AS faces total 45.6 million turkish lira tax fine
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Denizbank AS:Faces tax penalty of 44.6 million turkish lira for 2010-2014 period for corporation income tax and jurisdiction fees.In addition faces 760,574 turkish lira tax fine for 2011-2012-2014 financial years for the late payment of corporate income tax.  Full Article

Denizbank AS News

Fitch Revises Outlooks on Denizbank and Subsidiaries to Positive on Parent Outlook Change

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks to Positive from Stable on Denizbank A.S. (Denizbank), Deniz Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Deniz Leasing) and Russia-based Joint-Stock Company Denizbank Moscow (Denizbank Moscow). Their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed. All other ratings of these entities are unaffected. The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook on Sberbank of Russia

