DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)

DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

84.00INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs83.35
Open
Rs83.10
Day's High
Rs85.25
Day's Low
Rs82.45
Volume
101,228
Avg. Vol
257,178
52-wk High
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60

Den Networks Sept-qtr consol loss narrows
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Den Networks Ltd : Sept-quarter net loss 478.7 million rupees versus loss 977.6 million rupees year ago . Sept-quarter total income from operations 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.15 billion rupees year ago .All figures are consolidated.  Full Article

Den Networks appoints S. N. Sharma as CEO
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

DEN Networks Ltd : S. n. sharma has been appointed as chief executive officer ( CEO ) of the company with immediate effect. .  Full Article

Den Networks enters into deal with Jasper Infoteeh for increasing stake in Macro Commerce
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

DEN Networks Ltd : Entered into agreement with Jasper Infoteeh Private Limited for increasing equity stake of company in Macro Commerce Private Limited .  Full Article

Indian shares head for 7th straight losing session; rupee sinks

Sept 27 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, heading for a seventh straight session of losses which could be their longest losing streak in over nine months, as the rupee sunk to a more than six-month low on foreign fund outflows.

