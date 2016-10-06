Deutsche Euroshop AG (DEQGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Deutsche Euroshop invests in Saarpark-Center Neunkirchen
Deutsche Euroshop AG
Deutsche Euroshop reiterates forecast, to pay EUR1.40 dividend
Deutsche Euroshop Ag
Deutsche Euroshop confirms full-year forecast after Q1 results
Deutsche Euroshop AG
Deutsche EuroShop plans further dividend increases until 2019
Deutsche EuroShop AG:Further dividend increases planned until 2019.Intends to gradually increase the dividend by 0.05 euros per share in each of the 2017 and 2018 financial years.As a result, dividend will have increased to 1.50 euros per share by 2019. Full Article
Deutsche EuroShop to propose FY 2015 dividend
Deutsche EuroShop AG:To propose a dividend of 1.35 euros per share, 3.8 pct higher than the previous year, for FY 2015. Full Article
Deutsche EuroShop updates FY 2015 and adjusts FY 2016 forecast, confirms dividend outlook
Deutsche EuroShop AG:Sees FY 2015 revenue: 201 to 204 million euros.Sees FY 2015 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT): 175 to 178 million euros (previously: 177 to 180 million euros).Sees FY 2015 earnings before taxes (EBT) excluding valuation gains/losses: 126 to 129 million euros.Sees FY 2016 revenue: 200 to 204 million euros (previously: 203 to 206 million euros).Sees FY 2016 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT): 175 to 179 million euros (previously 179 to 182 million euros).Sees FY 2016 earnings before taxes (EBT) excluding valuation gains/losses: 127 to 130 million euros (previously 130 to 133 million euros).Company still foresees an increase in the dividend of five cents to 1.35 euros per share for 2015.FY 2015 revenues 202.34 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 revenues 205.92 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBIT 187.76 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 183.59 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
