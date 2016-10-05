DEUTZ AG (DEZG.DE)

Edition:
DEUTZ AG

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DEUTZ supplies Terex with Xchange engines
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Deutz AG : DEUTZ supplies Terex with Xchange engines . Deutz Corporation based in Georgia in the United States and Terex, have concluded to expand their relationship to the field of reconditioning .Under this new arrangement, deutz ag's american subsidiary will supply terex with exchange engines for reconditioning its genie aerial working platforms.  Full Article

Deutz H1 net profit up at 20.0 mln euros
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Deutz AG : H1 EBIT at 20.7 million euros versus 20.3 million euros ($22.61 million) year go . H1 sales at 644.4 million euros, 3.8 percent below the previous year's figure of 670.2 million euros. . H1 net profit at 20.0 million euros versus 16.7 million euros year go . Confirms FY 2016 outlook .Seasonally the second half of 2016 is expected to be weaker than the first half.  Full Article

Deutz to supply engines to Takeuchi
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Deutz AG : Deutz to supply engines to Japanese construction machinery manufacturer Takeuchi <6432.T> .From mid-2016 Takeuchi will be equipping its new TB295W wheeled excavator and its new TB2150 tracked excavator with Deutz's TCD 3.6 diesel engine.  Full Article

DEUTZ confirms FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

DEUTZ AG:For FY 2016 confirms its forecast of a stagnating or at best slightly increasing sales and a moderate increase in the EBIT margin compared to last year.  Full Article

JLG enters into partnership with DEUTZ AG for Xchange engines
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

DEUTZ AG:JLG Industries, Inc. enters into partnership with Deutz for Xchange engines.Deutz subsidiary will supply JLG with reconditioned Xchange engines, which come with full guarantee, for use in reconditioned aerial work platforms.  Full Article

DEUTZ AG confirms FY 2016 guidance
Thursday, 21 Apr 2016 

DEUTZ AG:For 2016 confirms its forecast of a stagnating or at best slightly increasing sales and a moderate increase in the EBIT margin compared to last year.  Full Article

DEUTZ gives FY 2016 revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose dividend
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

DEUTZ AG:Will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.07 euro per share‍​.Expects market conditions to remain challenging in FY 2016. Consequently, it forecasts that revenue will stagnate or, at best, rise slightly‍​.FY 2016 capacity utilisation is likely to change only insignificantly, and the EBIT margin is expected to increase moderately.FY 2015 reported revenue 1.247 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.269 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

DEUTZ comments on FY 2015 forecast
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

DEUTZ AG:Now expects FY 2015 revenue to decline by around 20 per cent year on year.FY 2015 revenue estimate 1.23 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

