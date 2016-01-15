Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO)
DFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.87CAD
8:59pm BST
10.87CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.18%)
$-0.02 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$10.89
$10.89
Open
$10.93
$10.93
Day's High
$10.95
$10.95
Day's Low
$10.87
$10.87
Volume
63,928
63,928
Avg. Vol
67,469
67,469
52-wk High
$11.36
$11.36
52-wk Low
$10.24
$10.24
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
Dividend 15 Split Corp:Declares monthly distribution of $0.10 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually).Distributions are payable February 10, 2016 to shareholders on record as of January 29, 2016. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.