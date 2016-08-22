Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Detour Gold re-purchases $60 mln of convertible notes
Detour Gold Corp
Detour Gold Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
Detour Gold Corp
Detour Gold provides operational update for Detour Lake Mine Tour on June 7
Detour Gold Corp
Detour Gold Corp gives FY 2016 production guidance
Detour Gold Corp:Sees FY 2016 gold production of 540,000-590,000 (oz). Full Article
BRIEF-Detour Gold appoints Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer
Detour Gold to appoint Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer