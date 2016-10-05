Diageo PLC (DGE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Guinness Nigeria says Diageo Plc will not proceed with offer

Guinness Nigeria Plc : Says the Co has taken decision not to proceed with Diageo Plc's offer . Says Diago Plc's intended to make offer through Guinness Overseas Ltd for up to 15.7% of share capital of the Co

Diageo CFO says too early to comment on business impact of Brexit

Diageo CFO says it's important for company that UK continues to benefit from open access to EU . Diageo CFO says too early to say if Brexit has impacted business or consumer demand for alcoholic drinks .Diageo CFO says no news regarding relationship w/ former chairman of United Spirits, Vijay Mallya.

Diageo we are confident of achieving our objective of mid-single digit top line growth, and in three years ending f19 delivering 100bps of organic operating margin improvement."

Exceptional eps increased 1% to 89.4 pence : Board recommended a final dividend increase of 5% bringing full year dividend to 59.2 pence per share . We are confident of achieving our objective of mid-single digit top line growth, and in three years ending f19 delivering 100bps of organic operating margin improvement." . Fy underlying eps rose 1 percent to 89.4 pence . Total dividend 59.2 penceper share . Fy organic results improved with volume growth of 1.3%, net sales growth of 2.8%, and operating profit growth of 3.5% . Reported net sales declined 3.0% .Fy basic eps fell 6 percent to 89.5 pence.

Diageo says Javier Ferrán will be appointed chairman designate

Javier Ferrán will be appointed chairman designate .Javier Ferrán will be appointed to Diageo board as a non-executive director from 22 July 2016 and will be appointed chairman on 1 January 2017.

Diageo PLC - Nigeria fines Guinness $5 mln over expired raw materials - Reuters

Nigeria's Guinness said on Thursday it had been fined 1 billion naira ($5 million) by the local food and drug agency over alleged infractions relating to the destruction and re-validation of expired raw materials without prior approval. The local unit of Diageo said it did not fully understand the basis for the fine, nor the particular regulations infringed, but was in talks with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to resolve the matter.