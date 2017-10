Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dilip Buildcon gets new project in West Bengal

Dilip Buildcon Ltd : New project awarded to Dilip Buildcon Limited in the state of West Bengal under EPC mode .

Dilip Buildcon sets IPO price band of 214-219 rupees/share

Dilip Buildcon Ltd : Says IPO price band of INR 214 - INR 219 per equity share .

India's Dilip Buildcon IPO to open on Aug 1 - filing

Dilip Buildcon Ltd : India's Dilip Buildcon IPO to open August 1, close August 3 - filing . India's Dilip Buildcon - IPO to include new share sale of up to 4.3 billion rupees - filing . Some shareholders of Dilip Buildcon also selling shares in IPO - filing .