DIC Asset AG (DICn.DE)

DIC Asset is planning an extraordinary dividend for 2017

Oct 9 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: DIC ASSET AG IS PLANNING AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND FOR 2017.‍INTENDS TO PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF A ONE-TIME EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 20 CENTS PER SHARE​.

DIC Asset raises FFO forecast for 2016

DIC Asset AG : Raises FFO forecast for 2016 . FFO forecast for 2016 raised to 46 million - 47 million euros ($51.66 million - $52.79 million) . 2016 rental income of about 109 million - 111 million euros now anticipated .Positive net absorption and rental income from warehousing for retail fund leads to revision of outlook.

DIC Asset H1 FFO up 15 pct at 27.7 mln euros

DIC Asset AG : H1 profit 20.2 million euros ($22.65 million) . H1 FFO up 15 per cent, to 27.7 million euros (H1 2015: 24.0 million euros) . H1 EBIT increased to 49.1 million euros (+32 per cent compared to 37.3 million euros for first half of 2015) . Acquisitions worth nearly 300 million euros already transacted for funds business in 2016 . In year to date, sales volumes totalled 106.2 million euros . Rental income is expected to increase to between 105 million euros and 107 million euros due to lower disposals from commercial portfolio in first half of 2016 and better than expected letting volume . Is planning total sales volume of 80 million to 100 million euros for FY . Full-Year guidance for 2016 increased . H1 consolidated profit for period rises to 20.2 million euros (H1 2015: 5.0 million euros) . H1 gross rental income during first half of 2016 was 54.6 million euros(H1 2015: 70.4 million euros) . Maintains its FFO full-year guidance for 2016 of 43 million to 45 million euros .Increased acquisition target from between 400 million to 450 million euros up to 500 million euros.

DIC Asset acquires retail property portfolio worth 220 million euros

DIC Asset AG : Acquires retail property portfolio worth 220 million euros ($243.45 million) for planned investment fund . Gross lettable area of around 75,000 sqm fully occupied .Acquisitions worth nearly 300 million euros for investment funds already transacted in 2016.

DIC Asset confirms guidance for 2016

DIC Asset AG : AGM approves dividend increase . Management board confirms guidance for 2016; FFO: 43 million euros - 45 million euros ($47.87 million - $50.10 million) . Acquisitions for its funds business are expected to amount to between 400 million euros and 450 million euros .To further optimise its portfolio, DIC Asset plans real estate disposals in a range between 80 million euros and 100 million euros.

DIC Asset Q1 gross rental income at 27.6 mln euros

DIC Asset AG : Annual targets for 2016 affirmed . Q1 operating profit (FFO) up 20 per cent, to 14.5 million euros ($16.56 million)(Q1 2015: 12.1 million euros) . Stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG raised to 24.9 per cent . Q1 11.8 million euros consolidated profit for period markedly higher year-on-year (Q1 2015: 1.3 million euros) .Q1 gross rental income of 27.6 million euros was slightly lower year-on-year (Q1 2015: 35.1 million euros).

DIC Asset gives FY 2016 FFO outlook; proposes FY 2015 dividend

DIC Asset AG:Anticipates rental income of around 100 million euros for FY 2016, with FFO between 43 million and 45 million euros.Proposed dividend increase for FY 2015, to 0.37 euros per share (2014: 0.35 euros per share)​.

DIC Asset confirms FY 2015 FFO forecast

DIC Asset AG:Confirms FFO forecast of 48 million to 50 million euros for FY 2015 financial year even with higher sales volume achieved (2014: 45.9 million euros).Projects rental income of between 134 million and 136 million euros for the full year.