Dorel Industries Inc (DIIb.TO)

Dorel Industries Inc : Dorel reports improved first quarter 2016 results . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 . Q1 earnings per share $0.51 . Q1 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $645.9 million . Dorel industries inc sees "much better" 2016 with organic sales growth in all markets except china .Second quarter will not q2 will not exceed prior year for juvenile segment.