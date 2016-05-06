Edition:
Dorel Industries Inc (DIIb.TO)

DIIb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.41CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$32.37
Open
$32.21
Day's High
$32.57
Day's Low
$32.16
Volume
27,150
Avg. Vol
29,922
52-wk High
$40.85
52-wk Low
$28.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dorel Industries reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.51
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Dorel Industries Inc : Dorel reports improved first quarter 2016 results . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 . Q1 earnings per share $0.51 . Q1 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $645.9 million . Dorel industries inc sees "much better" 2016 with organic sales growth in all markets except china .Second quarter will not q2 will not exceed prior year for juvenile segment.  Full Article

Dorel Industries Inc News

BRIEF-Mongoose launches exclusive scooter line at Target

* Mongoose launches exclusive scooter line at Target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

