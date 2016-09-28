Direct Energie SA (DIREN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Direct Energie H1 net income group share jumps to 52.4 million euros

Direct Energie SA : H1 net income group share 52.4 million euros ($58.74 million) (x2.3) vs 23.2 million euros a year ago . H1 current operating income 43.8 million euros versus 22.7 million euros year ago . Adjusts its annual targets for fiscal year 2016 upwards . Sees 2016 current operating income of around 85 million euros at seasonal average temperatures . Two million customer sites portfolio is expected to be achieved by end of year 2016 . Sees 2016 revenue over 1.5 billion euros at seasonal average temperatures .Sees for 2016 over 2 million customer sites in portfolio.

Ecofin sells its entire stake in Direct Energie

Ecofin: Successful disposal by Ecofin of its entire stake in Direct Energie . Completion of the placement of 1,684,656 Direct Energie shares, representing 4.11 pct of Direct Energie share capital . Placement was carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding and represented proceeds of approximately 42.1 million euros ($47.46 million) Further company coverage: [DIREN.PA] ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Direct Energie Q1 revenue rises to 516.0 million euros

Direct Energie SA : Q1 revenue 516.0 million euros ($587.36 million) versus 318.3 million euros year ago . 2016 target of growth in excess of 20 pct of customer portfolio is confirmed . Group will revise its annual targets of revenue and current operating income during presentation of 1 st half year financial results which will take place on Sept, 28 2016 .Strong sales performance and agreement on 1 year extension of ERDF service contract should generate positive impact of about 30 million euros on FY current operating income.

Direct Energie proposes dividend of 0.2 euro and gives positive 2016 guidance

Direct Energie SA:Proposed dividend raised to 0.20 euros per share.Sees 2016 revenue growth over 35 pct at seasonal average temperatures.Sees 2016 current operating income over 30 pct at seasonal average temperatures.Sees 2016 growth in excess of 20 pct of its customer portfolio in terms of number of sites.

Direct Energie completes acquisition of 3CB from Alpiq financed by bond

Direct Energie SA:Announces finalization of acquisition of entire share capital of 3CB, French subsidiary of Swiss group Alpiq.Transaction fully paid in cash amounts to nearly 45 million euros ($49.10 million).Financing is secured with bond debt.New bond program with two tenors aggregates 60 million euros issued on Nov. 24.

Direct Energie: completion of the offering of new bond loan of 60 mln euros

Direct Energie SA:Successful completion of the offering of a new bond loan of 60 million euros.

Direct Energie confirms 2015 targets

Direct Energie SA:Says is on track to reach recently revised 2015 target of more than 540,000 new customer sites.Confirms target of annual turnover growth of more than 20 percent and current operating income growth of more than 35 percent.Says positive impact on turnover and gross earnings will fully materialise in coming quarters starting Jan. 1, 2016 onwards.