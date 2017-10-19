Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR_u.TO)
DIR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.16CAD
8:59pm BST
9.16CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.22%)
$0.02 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
$9.14
$9.14
Open
$9.11
$9.11
Day's High
$9.16
$9.16
Day's Low
$9.11
$9.11
Volume
32,915
32,915
Avg. Vol
79,105
79,105
52-wk High
$9.24
$9.24
52-wk Low
$7.34
$7.34
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream industrial REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.20
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO
Oct 19 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust: