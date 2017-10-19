Edition:
United Kingdom

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR_u.TO)

DIR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.16CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
$9.14
Open
$9.11
Day's High
$9.16
Day's Low
$9.11
Volume
32,915
Avg. Vol
79,105
52-wk High
$9.24
52-wk Low
$7.34

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ::Dream Industrial REIT appoints new CEO Brian Pauls to lead next phase of strategic plan and spearhead expansion into the united states.‍Pauls will replace Brent Chapman who acted as chief executive officer from January 2015​.  Full Article

Dream industrial REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.20
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : Dream industrial reit announces stable second quarter financial results . Qtrly ffo per unit $0.229 . Qtrly affo per unit $0.200 .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO

Oct 19 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

