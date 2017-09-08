Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Walt Disney says Disney World Resort will remain closed through Sept 11

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co :Walt Disney says Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed through Sept 11; hope to resume normal operations on Sept 12.

Spotify picks Courtney Holt from Disney to lead its efforts around original video and podcast programming- source

Sept 6 (Reuters) - :Spotify picks Courtney Holt from Disney to lead its efforts around original video and podcast programming- source.

GM's Chairman & CEO Mary T. Barra elected to The Walt Disney's board

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co ::Mary t. Barra, General Motors Co Chairman & CEO, elected to The Walt Disney Company board of directors.‍Barra's election brings disney's total board membership to 12​.Elected Mary Barra as a director effective immediately​.

Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada

June 8 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc ::Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films.Corus Entertainment - multi-year agreement with walt disney studios brings Star Wars films to co's networks.Corus Entertainment Inc - agreement with Walt Disney studios includes five of six original classic Star Wars films.Corus Entertainment - multi-year agreement with walt disney studios brings Canadian broadcast premieres of upcoming theatrical releases.

Walt Disney files for resale of 1.4 mln shares of co by selling security holder

Walt Disney Co :Files for resale by selling security holder of 1.4 million shares of Walt Disney Company common stock - SEC filing.

Disney and Dole Food to launch co-branded fresh produce

:Disney and Dole Food Co to launch co-branded produce assortment featuring Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters.

Walt Disney closes world theme parks based on Hurricane Matthew forecasts

Walt Disney Co : Based On Forecasts For Hurricane Matthew, Walt Disney World Theme Parks To Remain Closed From Thursday By 5 P.M. To Oct. 7

Microsoft seen as possible Twitter bidder; sale could happen in next 30 to 45 days– CNBC

: Microsoft seen as possible Twitter bidder, Disney also looking; sale seen accelerating and could happen in next 30 to 45 days– CNBC, citing sources

Disney working with adviser on potential Twitter bid - Bloomberg

:Disney working with adviser on potential Twitter bid - Bloomberg, citing sources.

The Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.62 excluding items

Walt Disney Co : Q3 earnings per share $1.59 . The walt disney company reports third quarter and nine months earnings for fiscal 2016 . Q3 earnings per share $1.62 excluding items . Walt disney co qtrly revenue $14,277 million versus $13,101 million . Q3 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly parks and resorts revenue $4,379 million versus $4,131 million last year . Qtrly studio entertainment revenue $2,847 million versus $2,040 million last year . Q3 revenue view $14.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly media networks revenue $5,906 million versus $5,768 million last year .Says qtrly cable networks operating income increased 1% to $2.1 billion.