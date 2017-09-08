Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
98.70USD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.70 (-0.70%)
$99.40
$99.05
$99.15
$98.64
2,332,680
2,403,529
$116.09
$91.66
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Walt Disney says Disney World Resort will remain closed through Sept 11
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co
Spotify picks Courtney Holt from Disney to lead its efforts around original video and podcast programming- source
Sept 6 (Reuters) - :Spotify picks Courtney Holt from Disney to lead its efforts around original video and podcast programming- source. Full Article
GM's Chairman & CEO Mary T. Barra elected to The Walt Disney's board
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co
Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada
June 8 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Walt Disney files for resale of 1.4 mln shares of co by selling security holder
Walt Disney Co
Disney and Dole Food to launch co-branded fresh produce
:Disney and Dole Food Co to launch co-branded produce assortment featuring Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. Full Article
Walt Disney closes world theme parks based on Hurricane Matthew forecasts
Walt Disney Co
Microsoft seen as possible Twitter bidder; sale could happen in next 30 to 45 days– CNBC
: Microsoft seen as possible Twitter bidder, Disney also looking; sale seen accelerating and could happen in next 30 to 45 days– CNBC, citing sources ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Disney working with adviser on potential Twitter bid - Bloomberg
:Disney working with adviser on potential Twitter bid - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
The Walt Disney Co Q3 earnings per share $1.62 excluding items
Walt Disney Co
Factbox: Dow closes above 23,000 mark in 54-day run-up
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Wednesday to close above 23,000 for the first time, notching one of the shortest gallops between thousand-point milestones in a history spanning more than 100 years.