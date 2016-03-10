Edition:
United Kingdom

Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)

DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

868.50INR
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.95 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs873.45
Open
Rs874.00
Day's High
Rs877.80
Day's Low
Rs865.25
Volume
433,298
Avg. Vol
2,479,665
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Divis Laboratories Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Divis Laboratories Ltd:Declared interim dividend 10 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be credited / dispatched on or before March 29, 2016.  Full Article

Divi's Laboratories Ltd News

BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection

* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates

