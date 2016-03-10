Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Divis Laboratories Ltd declares interim dividend
Divis Laboratories Ltd:Declared interim dividend 10 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be credited / dispatched on or before March 29, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection
* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017