De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

De La Rue enters into a JV with Government of Kenya

De La Rue Plc : Creation of Kenya joint venture . Announces that it has signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture with government of Kenya . Transaction is expected to complete by end of this calendar year .Under terms of agreement, govt of Kenya will take 40 pct interest in De La Rue Kenya EPZ Limited, for a cash consideration 5.0 mln stg payable.

De La Rue says FY expectations unchanged

De La Rue Plc : Having considered... Impact of brexit on business in short term, board's expectations for full year remain unchanged .In light of foreign exchange market volatility, co confirm that its policy is to hedge all confirmed foreign currency sales, purchases.

De La Rue reaches agreement on actuarial pension valuation

De La Rue Plc : De La Rue reaches agreement on actuarial pension valuation . Underlying funding deficit was 252 mln stg as at 5 April 2015, 92 mln stg higher than previous valuation in 2012. . Agreed a revised funding plan with trustee to eliminate deficit over a period of 12 years from 31 March 2017 . Cash contributions to scheme will be 13 mln stg and 13.5 mln stg in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and frozen at 23 mln stg per year after 2022 . Group will continue to pay annual fees of 1.6 mln stg for managing scheme in addition to cash contributions . Plan will see existing funding payment schedule extended from 2022 to 2028 .Next triennial funding valuation is due in April 2018.

De La Rue says its expectations for current year are unchanged

De La Rue Plc : Solid performance and good early strategic progress . Full year results in line with trading update on 13 april 2016 . Year on year revenue up 7% and underlying operating profit up 2% 1 . Underlying earnings per share up 4% to 48.1p 1 . Banknotes volume up 9% to 7.1bn and banknote paper up 6% to 10,000 tonnes, benefiting from overspill contracts . Currency product lines have performed very well during year . Our 12 month closing order book of £365m provides good visibility for year ahead . Our expectations for current year are unchanged . Fy underlying pretax profit fell 13 percent to 50.4 million stg . Fy pretax profit fell 47 percent to 20.8 million stg . Final dividend 16.7 penceper share . Total dividend 25 penceper share .Fy revenue rose 3 percent to 488.2 million stg.

De La Rue says sells Cash Processing Solutions Ltd

De La Rue Plc : Sale of cash processing solutions limited . Sale of cash processing solutions limited and related subsidiaries to CPS Topco LIMITED, a company owned by Privet Capital . Concluded that cash processing is non-core to group's business . Under terms of agreement, De La Rue has received 2.1 mln stg upon completion of transaction . Deferred consideration totalling 1.5 mln stg will be payable in two equal instalments on first and second anniversaries of transaction . Transaction is anticipated to be cash neutral overall to group at completion .In relation to sale, group expects to recognise a 23.4 mln stg non-cash exceptional charge in 2015/16..