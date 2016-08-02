Edition:
United Kingdom

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)

DLGD.L on London Stock Exchange

378.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
378.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,250,696
52-wk High
411.30
52-wk Low
328.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Direct Line H1 pretax profit 298.5 mln stg
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc : Interim dividend 10 penceper share . H1 pretax profit 298.5 million stg versus 315 million stg year ago . Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 3.9% higher, with strong growth in motor in-force policies (up 2.5%) and premium rates (up 9.5%) . Motor current-year attritional loss ratio 1 improved by 1.0pt . Post dividends, group's estimated solvency ii capital 3 coverage ratio was 184% (pre-dividends: 199%) . Was well prepared for uk's referendum on eu and has actively managed impacts from current volatile financial markets . Is a uk-based business underwriting risks within uk, and it is business as usual for day-to-day operations . Business has been working through requirements of act over past 12 months and expects to deliver these appropriately for customers and brokers . If current trends continue throughout second half, group expects ratio for full year to be towards lower end of this range . Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 3.9% higher, with strong growth in motor in-force policies (up 2.5%) and premium rates (up 9.5%) . Combined operating ratio 1 from ongoing operations continued to be strong at 89.6%, 0.2pts higher, including flood re levy impact of 1.6pts. . Interim dividend per share of 4.9 pence (1h 2015: 4.6 pence) and special interim dividend of 10.0 pence per share.  Full Article

Direct Line says Solvency II internal model approved by the PRA
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc : Solvency II internal model approved by the PRA . Has received approval from PRA for use of its group-wide PIM to calculate group solvency capital requirement under Solvency II regime . In line with management's previous expectations, this approach will enable group to operate under PIM from 1 July 2016 .Further detail on group's Solvency II capital position will accompany group's half year results which will be published on 2 August 2016.  Full Article

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC News

Photo

Average UK motor insurance premium falls 1.1 percent in third quarter - survey

Car insurance premiums in Britain fell by an average of 1.1 percent in the third quarter of 2017, the largest quarterly fall in more than three years, according to the Confused.com car insurance price index and Willis Towers Watson .

Earnings vs. Estimates

