Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dialog Semiconductor says preliminary unaudited Q3 revenue of about $345 mln, up 5 pct

Dialog Semiconductor Plc - : Dialog Semiconductor reports preliminary unaudited revenue above q3 2016 guidance of approximately $345 million .Preliminary q3 2016 revenue of approximately $345 million, 5 percent above q3 2015.

Dialog CEO sees average selling prices relatively stable this year

Dialog Semiconductor Plc : Ceo says average selling price will remain "relatively stable" this year . Ceo says tablet-to-phones ratio is lower than last year . Ceo says worst of sales decline is behind us . Ceo says continue to look for acquisition targets, not very large at moment . Ceo says very optimistic about business in 2017 and 2018 . Cfo says to decide on new share buy-back in september Further company coverage: [DLGS.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Dialog Semiconductor says revises down its outlook for FY 2016

Dialog Semiconductor Plc : Says company now anticipates revenue for the FY 2016 to decline approximately 15% year-on-year . Anticipate revenue for Q3 2016 to improve sequentially from Q2 2016 and to be in the range of $290 to $320 million . Says revises down its outlook for the FY 2016. .Says expect growth momentum in our connectivity and power conversion products to remain strong through 2016..

Dialog Semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with Avnet

Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Dialog Semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with avnet (news with additional features) .Avnet will distribute Dialog's complete portfolio of Semiconductor standard products worldwide.

Dialog Semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with Avnet

Dialog Semiconductor : Avnet will distribute Dialog's complete portfolio of semiconductor standard products worldwide . Dialog semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with avnet (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc gives Q2 2016 revenue guidance; lowers FY 2016 revenue guidance

Dialog Semiconductor Plc:Anticipate revenue for Q2 2016 to improve sequentially from Q1 2016 and to be in the range of $240 to $260 million.Anticipate revenue for FY2016 to decline high single digit percentage year-on-year.

Dialog Semiconductor announces share buyback programme

Dialog Semiconductor Plc:Maximum total cost of shares to be bought under first tranche to be 50 million euros and minimum total cost to be 37.5 million euros.Announces share buyback programme.Expects to acquire up to about 1.66 million ordinary shares pursuant to first tranche of buyback programme.

Dialog Semiconductor gives Q1 2016 outlook below analyst's estimates, confirms FY 2016 forecast

Dialog Semiconductor plc:Anticipate revenue for Q1 2016 to be in the range of $230 million to $245 million.In line with the seasonal lower revenue, gross margin in Q1 2016 will be marginally below Q4 2015.Continues to expect single digit year-on-year overall revenue growth for the full year 2016.Gross margin in 2016 is expected to remain broadly in line with that achieved in 2015​.Q1 2016 revenue estimate $268.85 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 revenue estimate $1,426 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dialog Semiconductor enters smart TV, set-top box market

Dialog Semiconductor Plc:Announced that company is entering smart TV and set-top box (STB) market with a family of highly integrated PMICs ‍.Sampling three PMICs for low to high-end smart TVs to major OEMs​.Costs savings will be achieved because one PMIC will replace up to 130 discrete components typically found in a TV today​.

Dialog Semiconductor CEO says it is not in best interests of shareholders to increase offer price for Atmel

Dialog Semiconductor PLC:CEO says it is not in best interests of shareholders to increase offer price for Atmel​.Dialog Semiconductor Plc says its board of directors has determined not to revise proposal to acquire Atmel Corporation​.Says ‍Atmel is required to pay Dialog a $137.3 million termination fee.