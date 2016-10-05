Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)
39.55EUR
4:35pm BST
€1.12 (+2.93%)
€38.42
€39.10
€40.75
€39.10
970,787
494,619
€52.35
€30.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dialog Semiconductor says preliminary unaudited Q3 revenue of about $345 mln, up 5 pct
Dialog Semiconductor Plc
Dialog CEO sees average selling prices relatively stable this year
Dialog Semiconductor Plc
Dialog Semiconductor says revises down its outlook for FY 2016
Dialog Semiconductor Plc
Dialog Semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with Avnet
Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Dialog Semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with avnet (news with additional features) .Avnet will distribute Dialog's complete portfolio of Semiconductor standard products worldwide. Full Article
Dialog Semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with Avnet
Dialog Semiconductor : Avnet will distribute Dialog's complete portfolio of semiconductor standard products worldwide . Dialog semiconductor takes distribution agreement global with avnet (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
Dialog Semiconductor Plc gives Q2 2016 revenue guidance; lowers FY 2016 revenue guidance
Dialog Semiconductor Plc:Anticipate revenue for Q2 2016 to improve sequentially from Q1 2016 and to be in the range of $240 to $260 million.Anticipate revenue for FY2016 to decline high single digit percentage year-on-year. Full Article
Dialog Semiconductor announces share buyback programme
Dialog Semiconductor Plc:Maximum total cost of shares to be bought under first tranche to be 50 million euros and minimum total cost to be 37.5 million euros.Announces share buyback programme.Expects to acquire up to about 1.66 million ordinary shares pursuant to first tranche of buyback programme. Full Article
Dialog Semiconductor gives Q1 2016 outlook below analyst's estimates, confirms FY 2016 forecast
Dialog Semiconductor plc:Anticipate revenue for Q1 2016 to be in the range of $230 million to $245 million.In line with the seasonal lower revenue, gross margin in Q1 2016 will be marginally below Q4 2015.Continues to expect single digit year-on-year overall revenue growth for the full year 2016.Gross margin in 2016 is expected to remain broadly in line with that achieved in 2015.Q1 2016 revenue estimate $268.85 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 revenue estimate $1,426 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Dialog Semiconductor enters smart TV, set-top box market
Dialog Semiconductor Plc:Announced that company is entering smart TV and set-top box (STB) market with a family of highly integrated PMICs .Sampling three PMICs for low to high-end smart TVs to major OEMs.Costs savings will be achieved because one PMIC will replace up to 130 discrete components typically found in a TV today. Full Article
Dialog Semiconductor CEO says it is not in best interests of shareholders to increase offer price for Atmel
Dialog Semiconductor PLC:CEO says it is not in best interests of shareholders to increase offer price for Atmel.Dialog Semiconductor Plc says its board of directors has determined not to revise proposal to acquire Atmel Corporation.Says Atmel is required to pay Dialog a $137.3 million termination fee. Full Article
European stocks mixed; Apple supplier AMS soars
LONDON Shares of Apple suppliers were boosted by robust results from chipmaker AMS on Tuesday, but European shares were mixed as investors awaited the European Central Bank meeting later this week.