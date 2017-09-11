Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Derwent London secures further major pre-lets at 80 Charlotte Street
Sept 11 (Reuters) - DERWENT LONDON PLC
Derwent London hasn't seen any re-negotiation post Brexit-CEO
Derwent London Plc
Derwent London PLC announces disposal of Wedge House
Derwent London PLC:Says that it has sold Wedge House, 40 Blackfriars Road SE1, a 38,700 sq ft vacant freehold office building, for £33.5 mln before costs to Ennismore. Full Article
No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Sept. 14
LONDON, Sept 12 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.48 BBA Aviation 3.81 (U.S. cents) Computacenter 7.4 Derwent London 13.
