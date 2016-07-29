Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)
DLPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
737.35INR
10:36am BST
737.35INR
10:36am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-19.00 (-2.51%)
Rs-19.00 (-2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs756.35
Rs756.35
Open
Rs760.00
Rs760.00
Day's High
Rs760.00
Rs760.00
Day's Low
Rs723.05
Rs723.05
Volume
258,952
258,952
Avg. Vol
99,703
99,703
52-wk High
Rs1,280.00
Rs1,280.00
52-wk Low
Rs723.05
Rs723.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dr. Lal PathLabs June-qtr profit rises
Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
Dr. Lal PathLabs approves acquisition of Delta Ria and Pathology
Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
BRIEF-Dr.Lal Pathlabs recommences HLA & DNA testing at Rohini lab in New Delhi
* Says recommencing HLA and DNA testing from Sept 27 at co's lab in E Block, Sector 18, Rohini, New Delhi Source text: http://bit.ly/2xKNgpx Further company coverage: