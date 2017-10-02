Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Daily Mail and General Trust sees full-year in line
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust P L C
Euromoney Institutional Investor trading in line with expectations
Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
Daily Mail says CFO Stephen Daintith resigned
Daily Mail And General Trust Plc
Euromoney appoints of John Botts as non-exec chairman
Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
Daily Mail says CEO Martin Morgan to retire
Daily Mail And General Trust Plc
Euromoney says Morgan to retire as non-executive director effective May 31
Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC announces partial disposal of Wowcher
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC:Says disposal of Wowcher, dmg media's online discount business, to a newly formed company, in which DMGT holds a c.30 pct. stake. Full Article
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC recommends final dividend
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC:Says board is recommending payment on DMGT's issued Ordinary Shares and A Ordinary Non-voting Shares of a final dividend of 14.9 pence per share for the year ended Sept. 30, 2015 (2014 14.2 pence).Says final dividend will be paid on Feb. 12, 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Dec. 4, 2015. Full Article
Activist mulls next step after failed Johnston Press board ousting
* Custos had lined up four directors to be nominated to board