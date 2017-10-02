Edition:
United Kingdom

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange

672.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
672.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
695,348
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daily Mail and General Trust sees full-year in line
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust P L C :‍group outlook for 2017 in line with current market expectations​.‍group underlying # revenue growth of 1%; pro forma* reported revenues up 5%, including 6% benefit from foreign exchange rates​.‍outlook for full year unchanged; adjusted eps towards high end and adjusted pbt towards low end of market expectations​.  Full Article

Euromoney Institutional Investor trading in line with expectations
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Financial markets have been subject to increased volatility and uncertainty following UK's Brexit vote in June . Underlying revenues for Q4 are expected to have declined by 5 pct from same period last year . Underlying subscription revenues for Q4 are expected to have increased by 2 pct . Underlying sponsorship and delegate revenues are expected to fall by 13 pct in final quarter . Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax. of no less than 100 million stg for year to September 30, 2016 . Trading has continued in line with board's expectations, . Reported revenues for quarter are expected to show a 2 pct increase, largely as a result of more favourable exchange rates. . Underlying advertising revenues are expected to show a decline of 8 pct for quarter .Reported total revenues for year to september 30, 2016 are expected to show a 1 pct decrease on last year.  Full Article

Daily Mail says CFO Stephen Daintith resigned
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Directorate change cfo resignation . Stephen Daintith, CFO of company, has resigned to take up role of CFO at Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc . Stephen will continue to provide support to DMGT as cfo pending appointment of his replacement . Board has commenced process to identify appropriate candidates. .Date of his departure from company will be subject of a separate announcement.  Full Article

Euromoney appoints of John Botts as non-exec chairman
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Botts was appointed chairman on an interim basis in November 2015 .Board has made permanent appointment of John Botts as non-executive chairman of company.  Full Article

Daily Mail says CEO Martin Morgan to retire
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Martin Morgan, Chief Executive, will retire as Chief Executive and from DMGT board . Will leave DMGT with effect from June 30 2016 . Martin Morgan will undertake an advisory role for a 12 month period from January 2017 .Announces that Paul Zwillenberg will be appointed as chief executive with effect from June 1 2016.  Full Article

Euromoney says Morgan to retire as non-executive director effective May 31
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc : Martin Morgan will retire as a non-executive director of euromoney with effect from May 31, 2016, to coincide with his retirement as chief executive .Paul Zwillenberg will succeed Martin Morgan as a non-executive director of Euromoney with effect from June 1, 2016..  Full Article

Daily Mail and General Trust PLC announces partial disposal of Wowcher
Thursday, 26 Nov 2015 

Daily Mail and General Trust PLC:Says disposal of Wowcher, dmg media's online discount business, to a newly formed company, in which DMGT holds a c.30 pct. stake.  Full Article

Daily Mail and General Trust PLC recommends final dividend
Wednesday, 25 Nov 2015 

Daily Mail and General Trust PLC:Says board is recommending payment on DMGT's issued Ordinary Shares and A Ordinary Non-voting Shares of a final dividend of 14.9 pence per share for the year ended Sept. 30, 2015 (2014 14.2 pence).Says final dividend will be paid on Feb. 12, 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Dec. 4, 2015.  Full Article

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C News

Activist mulls next step after failed Johnston Press board ousting

* Custos had lined up four directors to be nominated to board

