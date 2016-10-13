Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Denison says to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium

Denison Mines Corp : Announces transaction to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium Corp. . Says under terms of agreement, ALX will retain a 20 percent interest in property . Company acquires an immediate 80 percent ownership in entire property in exchange for issuance of 7.5 million Denison common shares to ALX . Says if Denison does not meet $3.0 million work commitment, ALX's interest will increase from 20 percent to 25 percent .36 months after effective date of deal, parties to form JV, where material decisions to be carried by vote representing 51 percent ownership interest.

Denison Mines to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour

Denison Mines Corp : Denison announces transaction to option Moore Lake Property to Skyharbour for cash and stock . Will receive 18 million common shares of Skyharbour and staged cash payments of $500,000, in aggregate, over next five years . To acquire a 100 pct interest in property Skyharbour must also spend $3.5 million in exploration expenditures on property over next 5 years .all amounts in c$.

Denison Mines Goviex and Denison provide transaction update

Denison Mines Corp : Goviex and denison provide transaction update . Zambian competition and consumer protection commission meeting has been re-scheduled with a tentative date of may 27 . Goviex says previously anticipated closing date of transaction of on, or about, may 17, 2016 will be delayed .Companies have received no indications and have no reason to believe requisite approval from competition commission will not be received.

Denison Mines Corp announces C$10 million bought deal offering of flow-through common shares

Denison Mines Corp:Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 12,200,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.82 per flow-through share.Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 20, 2016.

Uranium Participation Corporation announces execution of three year management services agreement with Denison

Uranium Participation Corporation:Entered into a new three year management services agreement with its current manager Denison Mines Inc.MSA will take effect on April 1, 2016, at the conclusion of the current MSA between UPC and Denison.Under the terms of the MSA, UPC appoints Denison to act as the manager of the Corporation.