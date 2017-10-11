Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)
741.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
741.00
--
--
--
--
377,721
819.00
541.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dunelm says total revenue for q1 up 24.8 pct
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc
Dunelm Group says Q1 revenue down 1.8 percent
Dunelm Group Plc
Dunelm sees full year profit before tax in-line with expectations
Dunelm Group Plc
Mondi drags on FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
LONDON British shares ended the session slightly down on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.
- Should you buy Associated British Foods plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Dunelm Group plc following today's news?
- Wednesday's Round-up: ARM Holdings plc (-4.4%) Broadly In Line, Special Dividend At Dunelm Group plc (+13%) And Challenging Markets For Victrex plc (+2.5%)
- Why I'd Rather Buy Dunelm Group plc Than Tesco PLC
- Should You Buy Sports Direct International Plc, Dunelm Group plc And Independent Oil & Gas PLC Following Recent Updates?
- Should You Buy Atlantic Coal Plc, Hays plc And Dunelm Group plc Following Thursday's News?
- What Today's Results From Next Plc, Home Retail Group Plc, Dunelm Group Plc & Dixons Carphone Plc Mean For Your Portfolio