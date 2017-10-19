Edition:
United Kingdom

Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)

DOM.L on London Stock Exchange

330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
330.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,850,790
52-wk High
394.70
52-wk Low
255.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Domino's German JV to acquire Hallo Pizza for 32 mln euros
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc :Domino's Pizza Group Plc - ‍daytona Jv Limited is to acquire hallo pizza gmbh for a consideration of eur 32 million on a cash and debt free basis.Domino's pizza - ‍additional eur 20-30 million of costs estimated to be incurred over next 2-3 years to finance store conversions and transaction costs​.‍transaction is scheduled to complete in q1 of 2018​.‍consideration and related costs are to be funded by german joint venture's shareholders​.  Full Article

Domino's pizza expects FY underlying PBT at least in line with current market expectations​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC ::FOR Q3, ‍GROUP SYSTEM SALES UP 20.8%​.FOR Q3, ‍UK SYSTEM SALES UP 11.6% AND UK LFL SALES GROWTH UP 8.1%​.FOR Q3, ‍ UK ONLINE SALES UP 17.4%​.FOR Q3, ‍UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES, WHICH EXCLUDE STORES IN SPLIT TERRITORIES, WERE UP 8.1%​.‍NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR CAPEX TO BE AT LOWER END OF £50-60M RANGE​.‍ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT LEAST IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​.FOR Q3, ‍GROUP SYSTEM SALES OF £286.4M​ VERSUS 237 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Domino's Pizza names Vodafone's Rachel Osborne as CFO
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Domino's Pizza Group Plc : Agreed to appoint Rachel Osborne as an executive director and chief financial officer of company . Expected that she will join company and board and assume role of CFO from mid-October 2016 .Osborne is currently finance director - group commercial and enterprise for Vodafone.  Full Article

Domino's Pizza invests 24 mln stg to buy minority interests
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Domino's Pizza Group Plc :Acquisition of interest.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Domino's Pizza Group PLC News

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,538.5 points on Thursday, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

» More DOM.L News

Market Views

» More DOM.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials