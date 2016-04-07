Dom Development SA (DOMP.WA)
DOMP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
78.95PLN
11:59am BST
78.95PLN
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)
-0.75zł (-0.94%)
-0.75zł (-0.94%)
Prev Close
79.70zł
79.70zł
Open
79.79zł
79.79zł
Day's High
79.79zł
79.79zł
Day's Low
77.26zł
77.26zł
Volume
728
728
Avg. Vol
5,008
5,008
52-wk High
89.28zł
89.28zł
52-wk Low
54.65zł
54.65zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dom Development SA allots series U and V shares in private placement
Dom Development SA:Issued and allotted in private placement 10,320 series U shares and 1,000 series V shares.Price for series U share was 40.64 Polish zloty per share and price of series V share was 44.16 zlotys per share. Full Article
Dom Development SA updates on FY 2015 dividend recommendation
Dom Development SA:Says following the issue of 10.320 series U shares, its management recommended to raise total amount of net profit allocated to FY 2015 dividend payment to 80,543,424 Polish zlotys.The amount of FY 2015 dividend per share management recommends to distribute is 3.25 Polish zlotys a share. Full Article