Dom Development SA (DOMP.WA)

Dom Development SA:Issued and allotted in private placement 10,320 series U shares and 1,000 series V shares.Price for series U share was 40.64 Polish zloty per share and price of series V share was 44.16 zlotys per share.

Dom Development SA:Says following the issue of 10.320 series U shares, its management recommended to raise total amount of net profit allocated to FY 2015 dividend payment to 80,543,424 Polish zlotys.The amount of FY 2015 dividend per share management recommends to distribute is 3.25 Polish zlotys a share.