Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)
2,050.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,050.00
--
--
--
--
176,912
2,185.00
1,225.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Q1 performance in line with management expectations
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
Dechra Pharmaceuticals says full-year revenue up at 359.3 mln stg
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
Dechra Pharmaceuticals full year revenue up 21.7 pct
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
Dechra Pharma poaches finance head from Consort Medical
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
Consort Medical CFO resigns to join Dechra Pharma
Consort Medical Plc
Dechra Pharmaceuticals says FY revenue growth of 21 pct
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De
- 4 perfect stocks for 'Brexit Britain'!
- Are RhythmOne plc, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc and Pagegroup plc 'buys' after today's updates?
- Should you be buying AstraZeneca plc, Alliance Pharma plc and Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc today?
- Should You Buy Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Enquest Plc & Cairn Energy PLC Today?
- Are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc & CareTech Holdings plc On The Cusp Of Stunning Returns?
- 4 Great Growth Picks For 2016 And Beyond: Barclays PLC, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Britvic Plc And Marks & Spencer Group Plc