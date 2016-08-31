Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma Plc : Group has delivered a robust performance in second half of year and is on track to report results for full year in line with expectations . Reported revenues for year ending 30 september 2016 are expected to increase by ca. 14 pct . Translational currency effects are expected to add ca. 4 pct to group revenues, driven by substantial decline in UK sterling since Brexit decision in june 2016 . On an underlying basis, after adjusting for impact of acquisitions and currency effects, group revenues for year are expected to increase by ca. 2 pct . In life sciences, underlying revenue growth for full year is expected to be ca. 3 pct . Operating margins have remained robust in second half and are expected to be broadly consistent with first half and to remain ca. 100 bps below prior year . Group's free cash flow for year ending 30 September 2016 is likely to be substantially ahead of last year .Group's balance sheet is also very strong and is expected to return to a modest net cash funds position at 30 September 2016.