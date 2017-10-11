Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc :Dundee Precious Metals announces third quarter production results and timing of third quarter 2017 financial results.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ Krumovgrad remains on track for first gold production in Q4 of 2018​.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍sees for 2017 2 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes​ ore milled.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - sees for 2017 ‍210,000 tonnes to 240​,000 tonnes complex concentrate smelted.Dundee Precious Metals Inc - ‍ "Chelopech gold and copper production during q3 was as expected", chelopech remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance​.Dundee precious metals inc - at Chelopech mine,‍ Q3 gold production 48,400 ounces and copper production 9.5 million pounds​.

Dundee Precious Metals says successfully amended $80 million Tranche C component of its revolving credit facility

Dundee Precious Metals Inc : Says successfully amended $80 million Tranche C component of its revolving credit facility . Entered into a $50 million prepaid forward gold transaction .Says proceeds from transaction will be recognized initially as deferred revenue.

Dundee Precious Metals says gets Krumovgrad project construction permit

Dundee Precious Metals Inc : Dundee Precious Metals announces receipt of final construction permit for Krumovgrad Gold project . Statutory review and appeal period has expired and permit is in force as of august 9, 2016 .Company is well positioned to commence construction phase of this project following receipt of board approval.

Dundee Precious Metals qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc : Qtrly gold and copper production, including gold in pyrite concentrate, of 38,092 ounces and 9.6 million pounds . Qtrly revenue $72.5 million versus $58.6 million . Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06 . Dundee precious metals inc says now forecast 2016 concentrate smelted to be 20,000 tonnes lower than anticipated .Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.05.

Polymetal International PLC acquires Kapan Gold Mine in Armenia from Dundee Precious Metals Inc

Polymetal International PLC:Says it has entered into binding agreements with Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (Dundee) for the acquisition of CJSC Dundee Precious Metals Kapan (DPMK), the holding company for the Kapan Gold Mine (Kapan) in the Republic of Armenia.The total consideration payable for the shares in DPMK at completion is $25 million, subject to certain working capital adjustments.The consideration will consist of $10 million payable in cash, which will be satisfied from existing cash balances, and $15 million payable in Polymetal shares.In addition, Dundee will receive a 2 pct NSR2 (Net Smelter Return) royalty on the future production from the Kapan Gold Mine capped at $25 million.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc gives FY 2016 production guidance

Dundee Precious Metals Inc:Expects FY 2016 consolidated production in the range of 2,405,000 - 2,685,000 ore mined/milled tonnes.