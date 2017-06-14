Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Deutsche Post and Ford to manufacture E-Van
June 14 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE POST AG
Deutsche Post says has undertakings worth 62.6 pct of UK Mail shares
Deutsche Post AG
Deutsche Post's third tranche of share buyback program to start Aug. 29
Deutsche Post Ag
German cartel office won't probe of Postbux sale to Flixbus
Germany's federal cartel office : Says sees no reason to launch a probe on Deutsche Post's
Deutsche post names Melanie Kreis as new CFO
Deutsche Post AG
Deutsche Post wants to narrow gap in freight business to rival
Deutsche Post AG
Deutsche Post confirms FY 2016 and FY 2020 outlook; to propose dividend for FY 2015
Deutsche Post AG:Proposes unchanged dividend of 0.85 euro per share for FY 2015.Reconfirms its EBIT forecast of between 3.4 billion euros and 3.7 billion euros for FY 2016.Continues to forecast an increase in operating profit by an average of more than 8 pct annually during the period from 2013 to 2020 (CAGR).FY 2016 EBIT estimate 3.5 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Deutsche Post AG to buy back shares
Deutsche Post AG:Will spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) on buying back its own shares.Purchased shares will either be cancelled, used to service long term management incentive programmes or to meet possible obligations. Full Article
Deutsche Post acquires minority stake in French e-commerce logistics firm
Deutsche Post AG:Acquires minority stake in French e-commerce logistics firm.27.5 pct stake in Relais Colis will enhance access for DHL divisions to French e-commerce market. Full Article
Deutsche Post reconfirms FY 2016 and FY 2020 outlook
Deutsche Post AG:Outlook for FY 2016 and FY 2020 confirmed.Says earnings guidance for FY 2015 adjusted in October.For FY 2016 re-confirms its forecast of EBIT between 3.4 billion and 3.7 billion euros.Continues to forecast that operating profit will increase by average of more than 8 pct annually during period from 2013 to 2020 (CAGR).FY 2016 EBIT estimate 3.5 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
