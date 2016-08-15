Edition:
United Kingdom

DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM.TO)

DRM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.38CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
$7.32
Open
$7.28
Day's High
$7.41
Day's Low
$7.28
Volume
35,724
Avg. Vol
97,761
52-wk High
$8.24
52-wk Low
$6.21

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dream Unlimited Q2 earnings per share C$0.29
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.29 .Dream Unlimited Corp qtrly revenue $96.4 million versus $65.5 million.  Full Article

Dream Unlimited Corp reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.17
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Dream Unlimited Corp : Dream unlimited corp. Reports strong first quarter results . Q1 earnings per share C$0.17 .Q1 revenue C$39 million.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

DREAM Unlimited Corp News

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited Corp renews normal course issuer bid

* Dream Unlimited Corp - ‍Dream will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 7.2 million of its class a subordinate voting shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More DRM.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials