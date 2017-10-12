Drax Group PLC (DRX.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Drax comments on National Grid's winter outlook report

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DRAX GROUP PLC ::DRAX POWER CEO ANDY KOSS RESPONDS TO NATIONAL GRID'S WINTER OUTLOOK REPORT 2017/18.‍"HAS UPGRADED HALF OF POWER STATION IN NORTH YORKSHIRE TO RUN ON BIOMASS INSTEAD OF COAL - 70 PCT OF OUR OUTPUT IS NOW RENEWABLE" - DRAX POWER CEO​."‍EXPLORING LOW COST OPTIONS FOR UPGRADING A FOURTH GENERATING UNIT FROM COAL TO BIOMASS" - DRAX POWER CEO​.

Ofgem says costs National Grid incurred in Drax contract did not meet test for an income adjusting event

Ofgem: Decision on National Grid's request to recoup spending on power station contracts . Ofgem sets National Grid cost targets for its role in balancing network and managing provision of black start services . Ofgem has decided that costs National Grid incurred under Drax contract did not meet test for an income adjusting event . These costs are paid for by generators and suppliers via balancing charges. . Ofgem has allowed claim for fiddler's ferry contract in full (54 mln stg) as it met criteria for an income adjusting event and costs were deemed outside National Grid's control . As a result of ofgem's decision, National Grid will bear up to 17.7 mln stg in costs itself, which is 30 per cent of costs of drax contract . National Grid will recover at least £95.3m via balancing charges on suppliers and generators (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

National Grid says disappointed with OFGEM's decision about Drax contract

National Grid Plc : Result of OFGEM's decision is that National Grid will recover 95 million stg of additional costs, and group's exposure is limited to a maximum of 18 million stg . This reflects full recovery of Fiddler's Ferry contract and recovery of 70 pct of Drax contract, after applying sharing mechanism . National grid is disappointed with OFGEM's decision regarding drax contract as it believes costs could not have been reasonably foreseen .In 2015/16 balancing services incentive scheme (BSIS) contributed 27 million stg in profit before tax, and 18 million stg impact will be set against any BSIS out performance in current year.

Drax says full-year core earnings expected at low end of guidance

Drax Group Plc : c.70% of generation from biomass in h1 2016 (h1 2015: 37%) . Full year ebitda remains subject to timing of cfd award - now expected to be around low end of consensus range . Interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share, or £8 million . Net debt of £85 million . H1 ebitda 70 million stg . Interim dividend 2.1 penceper share . Ebitda down £50 million on h1 2015 . Investment on schedule and budget . Underlying business performing in line with expectations expressed in april .Eu state aid approval of cfd contract expected in autumn.

UK energy regulator consults on National Grid's cost recovery request

Ofgem: Ofgem consults on request from National Grid to recoup spending on power station contracts . Is consulting on National Grid's request to recover costs of two contracts for grid services that it agreed with SSE and Drax following a tender process . Services refer to ability of certain generators to start up and provide electricity to transmission system without an external power supply . This is an insurance policy for unlikely event that National Grid needs to re-energise transmission system . National Grid has applied to ofgem to recover all of these costs from generators and suppliers through 'income adjusting events' process .When making a decision on this ofgem has powers to disallow some or all of expenditure on these contracts if it judges that case for recovering money has not been met.

Drax Group Plc - UK court rejects Drax, Infinis case against govt on green tax change - Reuters

Drax Group Plc:Britain's High Court has ruled against power producers Drax and Infinis in their case brought against the government for not providing enough notice when it announced the removal of a climate change tax exemption last year, Drax said on Wednesday - RTRS."(The court) concluded that the government had not provided any specific and clear assurances on the continuation of exemptions and accordingly ruled in their favour," Drax said in a statement. - RTRS.The power producer said it was now considering the judgment in detail. Drax previously said the removal of the green tax exemption, which it claims was passed without enough warning time, would lower core earnings by 60 million pounds this year - RTRS.