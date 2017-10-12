Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dsm ‍announces partnership with Cerapedics​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DSM ::‍ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CERAPEDICS​.

DSM announces Somos distribution agreement with RP America​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE DSM NV ::‍DSM ANNOUNCES SOMOS® DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH RP AMERICA​.

DSM sees 2017 CAPEX to be between 500 and 550 million euros - conf call

DSM : Sees 2017 CAPEX to be between 500 million euros ($528 million) and 550 million euros - conference call . Says prices in the beginning of 2017 expected to be approximately equivalent to prices in the beginning of 2016 - conference call . Says expecting continued growth for 2017 including in the animal nutrition business - conference call . Says focusing on operational performance for 2016/2017 - conference call . Says does not anticipate higher prices at this moment - conference call . Says market conditions remain pretty solid - conference call . Expects to grow on nutrition business of about 3 to 4 percent for 2017 - conference call . Says bird flu situation expected to have no major impact on their business - conference call Further company coverage: [DSMN.AS] ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

DSM FY net profit up at 629 million euros

DSM : FY revenue 7.92 billion euros ($8.38 billion) versus 7.72 billion euros year ago . FY Sales up 3 pct to 7,920 million euros, with 4 pct organic growth . FY adjusted EBITDA up 17 pct to 1,262 million euros . FY net profit of 629 million euros compared to 92 million in 2015 . Proposed dividend increase from 1.65 euros to 1.75 euros per ordinary share . DSM aims to deliver high single-digit percentage adjusted EBITDA growth and high double-digit basis point roce growth in line with targets set out in its strategy 2018 . Q4 revenue 2.01 billion euros versus 1.99 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 nutrition sales 1.32 billion euros versus 1.32 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 Adjusted EBITDA 315 million euros versus 311 million euros in Reuters Poll .Q4 adjusted net profit from continuing operations 130 million euros versus 132 million euros in Reuters Poll.

DSM and NHU inaugurate joint venture to produce high performance PPS compounds

DSM NV : DSM and NHU inaugurate joint venture to produce high performance PPS compounds . DSM has a 60 pct share in DSM NHU engineering plastics (Zhejiang) Co Ltd., with NHU Holding remaining 40 pct . Products, which are branded Xytron PPS, are marketed globally and targeted principally at automotive, electrical and electronics, water management and industrial markets . DSM will be marketing product globally, including China .Joint venture has already captured business in three important applications in both China and Europe.

DSM - outlook revised upward

DSM : Outlook revised upward . Interim dividend of 0.55 euros ($0.6146) per ordinary share . Q2 group net sales up at 1,994 million euros ($2.23 billion), with 5 pct organic growth, and EBITDA up 18 pct . Now expects to deliver full-year 2016 results ahead of medium term targets set out in its strategy 2018 . For 2016 sees increase in ROCE from high double-digit to over 200 basis points . Remain on track with ambitious group-wide improvement and cost saving programs . Q2 EBITDA 328 million euros versus 301 million euros in Reuters Poll . Q2 net sales 1.99 billion euros versus 1.97 billion euros in Reuters Poll .Sees 2016 EBITDA growth for year moving from high-single digit into low to mid teens.

DSM succesfully completes secondary offering for Patheon N.V.

Koninklijke DSM NV : DSM successfully completes secondary offering of shares in Patheon N.V. . Total cash proceeds for DSM are expected to amount to approximately $240 million . DSM now holds approximately 48.7 million ordinary shares, or approximately 34 pct of PATHEON N.V. .DSM expects to realize a book profit of approximately 220 million euros, which will be reported as part of DSM's Q3 2016 results.

DSM informs market of final pricing of Patheon IPO

Koninklijke DSM NV : DSM informs market of final pricing of PATHEON N.V. IPO .Initial public offering at $21.00 per ordinary share.

DSM to raise $100 Mln by selling part of Patheon stake in IPO

DSM to raise $100 Mln by selling part of Patheon stake in IPO : DSM says it will sell 4.9 mln shares in drugs maker Patheon NV in the company's IPO . Patheon shares valued at $19-$22 ahead of IPO on NYSE [nFWN19X0BO] . DSM currently owns 53.5 million shares in Patheon . Patheon is also selling 25.6 million new shares in IPO, will use proceeds to pay down debt . Patheon was created in 2013 in a joint venture between DSM and JLL . In fiscal 2015 Patheon had pre-tax income from continuing operations of $35.2 million on sales of $1.77 billion. Company SEC filing: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1643848/000156761916002577/0001567619-16-002577-index.htm ((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;)).