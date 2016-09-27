Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Remgro says co and Capevine to hold a pre-emptive right to purchase shares in Distell

Remgro Limited : Remgro shareholders are referred to circular dated 15 July relating to increase in number of company's authorised ordinary shares . No agreement regarding potential acquisition has been reached, and Remgro will only exercise its pre-emptive right on commercially appropriate terms . Proposed rights issue will provide company with cash resources and flexibility to capitalise on attractive investment opportunities . Remgro and Capevin Holdings Limited hold a pre- emptive right to purchase these shares in Distell . Any surplus cash not utilised for strategic opportunities may also be used to repay Remgro's existing debt . Rights issue will consist of an offer of 48. 1 million new ordinary shares .Rights issue at a subscription price of r192.50 per rights issue share, representing an aggregate amount for all rights issue shares of 9,261.3 million rand.

Distell Group full-year HEPS rises 12 pct

Distell Group Ltd : Summarised audited results of the group for the year ended June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration . FY group revenue grew by 9.6 pct to 21.5 bln rand . FY sales volumes up 2.8 pct . FY headline earnings -normalised up 11.6 pct -reported up 12.3 pct . Reported headline earnings increased by 12.3 pct to 1.6 bln rand . Headline earnings per share increased by 12.1 pct to 735.3 cents . Annual dividend up 9.5 pct . Outlook for global economic growth remains subdued amid volatile trading conditions in many of our key markets . Capital expenditure for period amounted to 1.04 bln(2015: 768.4 mln) of which 425.7 mln rand was spent on replacement of assets .Directors have resolved to declare a gross cash dividend of 214.0 cents (2015: 188.0 cents) per share for year ended June 30 2016.

Distell says SAB's stake disposal will not impact the way co operates

Distell Group Ltd : As SABMiller does not have any representation on board of Distell and has never been involved in management of Distell . Disposal will not impact the way Distell operates .Distell will work closely with all parties involved to ensure most appropriate outcome for all its shareholders..