Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)
5,724.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
-21.00 (-0.37%)
5,745.00
5,825.00
5,830.00
5,699.00
233,438
698,577
6,499.00
4,171.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Datatec says cancellation of secondary listing on AIM of London Stock Exchange
Oct 24 (Reuters) - DATATEC LTD
Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd
Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd
Datatec says Dittrich to join as CFO on May 30
Datatec Ltd
Datatec says FY revenue rises to $6.5 bln
Datatec Ltd
Datatec Ltd's Logicalis acquires Thomas Duryea
Datatec Ltd:Says its subsidiary, Logicalis Group Limited, has acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Thomas Duryea Consulting Pty Ltd, an Australian ICT services and solutions provider. Full Article
South Africa's Datatec cancels London listing
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 South African IT group Datatec will cancel its secondary listing on the London's junior market AIM, it said on Tuesday, citing illiquidity and a failure to attract investors. Datatec, which maintains its Johannesburg listing, will stop trading in London on Dec. 8. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)