Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)

Strabag says service agreement of SPFS with Deutsche Telekom ends latest on June 30, 2019​
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - STRABAG SE ::‍SERVICE AGREEMENT OF STRABAG GROUP COMPANY SPFS WITH DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ENDS LATEST ON 30 JUNE 2019​.‍STRABAG PFS MUST UNDERGO A FUNDAMENTAL REORGANISATION​.‍DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY DECISION AROUND 3,300 EMPLOYEES WORKING EXCLUSIVELY FOR DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ACCOUNT​.‍WITH LOSS OF KEY CLIENT, STRABAG PFS MUST UNDERGO FUNDAMENTAL REORGANISATION​.‍STRABAG SE'S TARGETED EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 3% FOR 2017 APPEARS AMBITIOUS​.‍AGAINST THIS BACKGROUND, STRABAG SE'S TARGETED EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 3 % FOR 2017 APPEARS AMBITIOUS, YET WITHIN REACH​.‍STRABAG SE'S TARGETED EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 3 % FOR 2017 APPEARS AMBITIOUS, YET WITHIN REACH​.‍ANNUAL REVENUE LOSS WON'T IMPACT TARGETS OF STRABAG SE GROUP UNTIL 2019​.  Full Article

Czech telecoms watchdog considers regulating wholesale mobile phone market
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

PRAGUE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As :The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) considers regulating the Czech wholesale mobile phone market, the watchdog said on Thursday."Market problems, namely for households, prevent more effective development of a competitive environment," CTU said in a statement.CTU launched an open consultation on the subject of regulation, which will last one month.  Full Article

Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As :Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies nP7N1I400C.Companies include: Vodafone Czech Republic <<>>, T-Mobile Czech Republic <<>>, PODA a.s., Suntel Net s.r.o., O2 Czech Republic <<>>, Nordic Telecom 5G a.s. .  Full Article

Deutsche Telekom says restructures German business
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Deutsche Telekom : Says Ferri Abolhassan takes on newly created role of director of service transformation . Says Bruno Jacobfeuerborn moves to Deutsche Funkturm and becomes chief technology officer at group headquarters . Says a new director of technology will be announced soon . Says Telekom Deutschland reorganizes its managing board . Says merging of service areas is a major component of an agreement reached with employee representatives on development of Telekom Deutschland .Says it also includes flexible organization of working hours in service and technology areas: weekly working hours can be increased by up to four hours, depending on requirements, or, as of 2019, can also be reduced.  Full Article

Deutsche Telekom denies report on possible restructuring
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Deutsche Telekom spokesman in e-mailed statement : Says handelsblatt report on possible restructuring measures is nonsense . Says there is no new job cutting programme Further company coverage: [DTEGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Deutsche Telekom sees mobile service revenues up by avg 1 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Deutsche Telekom : CFO says has recorded positive contract customer trend for two consecutive quarters in Netherlands . CFO says still confident that mobile service revenues – excluding regulatory impact – will increase by 1 percent on average . CEO says wants to win more new broadband customers than in 2015, when we won 283,000 . CFO says working on bringing the Netherlands back into positive territory . working on improving Netherlands ops - CFO . Further company coverage: [DTEGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

CTW Investment Group asks T-Mobile shareholder to support compensation clawback policy - SEC filing
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

CTW Investment Group: "Urge" Deutsche Telekom Management board to support T-Mobile US’ executive compensation clawback policy - SEC filing . Says proposal asks T-Mobile US Inc's compensation committee to adopt a policy for recoupment of executive incentive compensation ."Urge" Deutsche Telekom Management board to examine link between changes in accounting assumptions, executive pay.  Full Article

Deutsche Telekom CEO says well positioned for European consolidation
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Deutsche Telekom : CEO says we are is well positioned for european consolidation Further company coverage: [DTEGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

Deutsche Telekom AG confirms FY 2016 outlook
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Deutsche Telekom AG:Still sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of around 21.2 billion euros, free cash flow of around 4.9 billion euros.  Full Article

Deutsche Telekom AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Deutsche Telekom AG:Proposes 10 pct dividend increase to 0.55 euros per share.Aims for 6 pct increase in 2016 adjusted EBITDA to around 21.2 billion euros.Expects rise in 2016 sales, slight decline in Germany, strong increase in USA.FY 2016 revenue 70,740 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 20,983 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

