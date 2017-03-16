Edition:
United Kingdom

Duerr AG (DUEG.DE)

DUEG.DE on Xetra

114.05EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€113.85
Open
€113.60
Day's High
€115.75
Day's Low
€113.40
Volume
108,666
Avg. Vol
124,910
52-wk High
€117.00
52-wk Low
€65.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Duerr says to propose dividend of 2.10 eur/shr
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Duerr Ag : Says to propose dividend of 2.10 eur Further company coverage: [DUEG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).  Full Article

Duerr appoints Carlo Crosetto as new CFO
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 

Duerr AG : Carlo Crosetto becomes the new chief financial officer of Dürr AG as of March 1 .Ralph Heuwing to leave Dürr in May at his own request.  Full Article

Homag Group H1 sales revenue up almost 5 pct to EUR 527 mln
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Homag Group AG : Sales revenue grow in first six months of 2016 by almost 5 percent to 527 million euros ($597.35 million) . Expects to close 2016 with order intake and sales revenue up slightly, both within a corridor of 1,000 million to 1,100 million euros .H1 order intake 551 million euros (prior year: 557 million euros).  Full Article

Duerr says to sell 85 pct stake in Ecoclean to China's SBS
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Duerr : Says to sell majority in cleaning technology specialist Dürr Ecoclean to Chinese SBS Group .Duerr says to sell 85 percent of the shares Ecoclean with enterprise value of 120 million eur to Chinese engineering and machinery company Shenyang Blue Silver Group.  Full Article

Duerr finds buyer Ecoclean stake
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Duerr AG : CEO says has found a buyer for a stake in ecoclean, will likely keep minority stake . Duerr said earlier this year it is reviewing options for cleaning tech unit Duerr Ecoclean Group [nASM00034R] Further company coverage: [DUEG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

Duerr lifts forecast for 2016 order intake after Q2 results
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Duerr : Lifts forecast for 2016 order intake to 3.5-3.7 billion eur, now sees sales at 3.4-3.6 billion . Says 2016 EBIT should reach the yr-earlier level, with EBIT margin of 7.0-7.5 percent . Q2 order intake up 4.5 percent at 940.7 million eur . Q2 EBIT down 0.4 percent at 60.3 million eur, net profit up 7.3 percent at 39.2 million .Reuters poll average for Duerr Q2 order intake was 922 million eur, EBIT 60.9 million, net profit 38.9 million.  Full Article

Duerr AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Duerr AG:Proposes dividend of 1.85 euros per share for 2015.  Full Article

Duerr gives FY 2016 EBIT outlook below analysts's estiamtes, revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Duerr AG:Sees FY 2016 sales of 3.4 billion - 3.6 billion euros.Sees FY 2016 EBIT around 2015 level, EBIT margin of 7.0-7.5 percent.FY 2016 revenue estimate 3.63 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 reported EBIT 267.8 million euros.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 284.14 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Duerr AG announces acquisition of iTAC
Friday, 4 Dec 2015 

Duerr AG:Acquires 100 pct of the shares in German software house iTAC Software AG.  Full Article

Duerr buys Indian cleaning systems supplier Mhitraa
Friday, 20 Nov 2015 

Duerr AG:Buys Indian cleaning systems supplier Mhitraa.  Full Article

Duerr AG News

