Devro PLC (DVO.L)

DVO.L on London Stock Exchange

234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
234.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
187,820
52-wk High
246.75
52-wk Low
139.34

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Devro H1 revenue 112.9 mln stg
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Devro Plc : Interim dividend 2.7 penceper share . H1 revenue 112.9 mln stg versus 112.7 mln stg year earlier . Expectations for full year underlying operating profit remain unchanged - CEO . Six month revenue unchanged year on year, with exchange rate benefits offsetting effects of lower sales volumes . H1 underlying profit before tax £13.7 mln stg versus 13.6 mln stg year earlier .Exceptional costs expected to be approximately 20 mln stg for full year.  Full Article

Devro Plc proposes final dividend
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Devro Plc:Proposes to maintain final dividend at 6.1p per share (2014: 6.1p).Says the dividend will be paid on 13 May 2016, to those on the register at 29 March 2016.  Full Article

Devro Plc announces group finance director change
Wednesday, 9 Dec 2015 

Devro Plc:Says that Rutger Helbing will join as group finance director on April 4, 2016.Says Rutger will replace Simon Webb the current Group finance director who, as previously announced, will be retiring.  Full Article

