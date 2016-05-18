Devoteam SA (DVTM.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Devoteam Q1 revenue up at 133.4 million euros
Devoteam SA
Devoteam gives 2016 guidance in line with analysts' estimates and proposes dividend
Devoteam SA:Aims in 2016 at revenue between 525 million euros and 535 million euros.FY 2016 revenue of 525 million euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.In 2016, operating margin should keep on improving and should stand above 7.5 pct of the revenue.To propose dividend of 0.5 euro per share. Full Article
Devoteam raises FY 2015 guidance
Devoteam SA:Says FY 2015 guidance is increased to almost 480 million euros in revenue with more than 6.5 percent of operating margin. Full Article
BRIEF-Devoteam lowers FY revenue guidance to 530 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 256.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 238.1 MILLION RESTATED YEAR AGO