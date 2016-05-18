Edition:
United Kingdom

Devoteam SA (DVTM.PA)

DVTM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

78.55EUR
3:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.89 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
€77.66
Open
€77.67
Day's High
€78.59
Day's Low
€77.67
Volume
3,058
Avg. Vol
5,978
52-wk High
€85.30
52-wk Low
€47.71

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Devoteam Q1 revenue up at 133.4‍​ million euros
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Devoteam SA : Q1 revenue 133.4‍​ million euros versus 115.5 million euros ($130.25 million) last year .Confirms its FY target turnover of between 525 and 535 million euros and operating margin above 7.5 pct of revenue.  Full Article

Devoteam gives 2016 guidance in line with analysts' estimates and proposes dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Devoteam SA:Aims in 2016 at revenue between 525 million euros and 535 million euros.FY 2016 revenue of 525 million euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.In 2016, operating margin should keep on improving and should stand above 7.5 pct of the revenue.To propose dividend of 0.5 euro per share.  Full Article

Devoteam raises FY 2015 guidance
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

Devoteam SA:Says FY 2015 guidance is increased to almost 480 million euros in revenue with more than 6.5 percent of operating margin.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Devoteam SA News

BRIEF-Devoteam lowers FY revenue guidance to 530 million euros

* H1 REVENUE EUR 256.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 238.1 MILLION RESTATED YEAR AGO

» More DVTM.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials