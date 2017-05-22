Edition:
United Kingdom

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)

DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

75.95INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.95 (-2.50%)
Prev Close
Rs77.90
Open
Rs78.65
Day's High
Rs78.80
Day's Low
Rs75.85
Volume
1,664,901
Avg. Vol
3,976,092
52-wk High
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares
Monday, 22 May 2017 

May 22 (Reuters) - Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd ::Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co.  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries posts June-qtr profit
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 319.3 million rupees versus loss of 562 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.86 billion rupees versus 1.97 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 528.2 million rupees versus 125 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 2.30 billion rupees versus 2.01 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd News

India's Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 pct on higher crushing

MUMBAI, Oct 9 India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.

» More DWAR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials