DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N)
DWDP.N on New York Stock Exchange
71.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.37 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$71.18
Open
$72.00
Day's High
$72.17
Day's Low
$71.40
Volume
3,053,454
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
$72.17
52-wk Low
$64.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Factbox: Dow closes above 23,000 mark in 54-day run-up
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Wednesday to close above 23,000 for the first time, notching one of the shortest gallops between thousand-point milestones in a history spanning more than 100 years.