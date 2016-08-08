Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Wohnen says names Philip Grosse as CFO from Sept 1

Deutsche Wohnen Ag : new member appointed to the management board .Says appointed Philip Grosse as an additional member of management board and Chief Financial Officer.

Deutsche Wohnen affirms guidance after Q1 earnings jump

Deutsche Wohnen AG : FFO I improved by 25% to eur 0.30 per share . Increase in group profit to eur 100.6 million . Like-For-Like rental growth of 3.8 pct . Confirms its forecast that it will achieve an FFO I of at least eur 360 million . Valuation gains in company's property holdings are also anticipated for 2016 .It is expected that EPRA NAV per share will be between eur 25 and eur 26.

Deutsche Wohnen to propose dividend

Deutsche Wohnen AG:Says ‍dividend (proposal) up by 23 pct to 0.54 euros per share.

Vonovia says minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen offer likely not reached

Vonovia SE:Has likely not reached the minimum acceptance level of its voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.Vonovia's tender offer published on Dec. 1, 2015 has been accepted for about 30.4 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares vs minimum acceptance threshold of 50 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares.Expects to publish the final acceptance level of the offer on Feb. 15.

Vonovia says acceptance rate in Deutsche Wohnen offer reaches 27.7 pct - Reuters

Vonovia SE:Says Deutsche Wohnen shareholders representing 27.67 percent of stock have accepted offer - Reuters.

Deutsche Wohnen reiterates rejects Vonovia's offer

Deutsche Wohnen AG:Reduced acceptance threshold demonstrates weakness of Vonovia's hostile offer ‍.Reiterates its rejection of hostile offer with convincing arguments stated on several occasions.Offer is and continues to be value-destroying for all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.

Vonovia fixes acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen to 50 pct

Vonovia SE:Irrevocably fixes minimum acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen takeover at 50 pct.Extends offer period by two weeks.

Deutsche Wohnen raises FY 2015 FFO I forecast and gives FY 2016 guidance

Deutsche Wohnen AG:Expects for FY 2015 FFO I to come in above the latest forecast at around 300 million euros (previous year: 217.6 million euros).For FY 2016 is forecasting a further increase in FFO I of some 20 percent against the past financial year to at least 360 million euros.Decided to increase the dividend payout ratio for the FY 2016 to 65 percent of FFO I.

Deutsche Wohnen AG rejects Vonovia bid

Deutsche Wohnen AG:Says ‍management board and supervisory board advise shareholders not to accept Vonovia's offer​.Says ‍structure and value of offer is inadequate.Says ‍expected synergies are not achievable, disproportionate to transaction volume/costs​.Says ‍potential of stand-alone company is more promising, strong dilution of portfolio and deterioration of profitability to be expected​.

Cartel office approves Vonovia SE's Deutsche Wohnen buy - Reuters

Vonovia SE:Germany's cartel office has approved property company Vonovia's planned 14 billion-euro hostile bid for smaller peer Deutsche Wohnen - Reuters.