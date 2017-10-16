Edition:
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

DWNH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

596.95INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.00 (+2.40%)
Prev Close
Rs582.95
Open
Rs586.50
Day's High
Rs604.30
Day's Low
Rs579.50
Volume
7,136,165
Avg. Vol
4,300,214
52-wk High
Rs618.00
52-wk Low
Rs213.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd :Sept quarter net profit after tax 2.93 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 26.10 billion rupees.Declared interim dividend of 3 rupees per share.Net profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 2.33 billion rupees; revenue from operations was 21.60 billion rupees.  Full Article

Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves stake sale in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Says approved sale of 100 percent shares held by DHFL in DHFL Pramerica life insurance co .Says deal involves issuance of CCDs by DIL to Wadhawan Global Capital.  Full Article

Dewan Housing Finance to raise funds via NCD issue
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : To raise funds via public issue of NCDs for up to the shelf limit of 400,000 rupees .  Full Article

Dewan Housing Finance approves issue of NCDs worth 50 bln rupees
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Approved the issuance of non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures upto an amount of 50 billion rupees . Approved issuance of ncds up to inr 10 billion; non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures worth inr 5 billion .  Full Article

Dewan Housing Finance says June-qtr net profit after tax rises 16.2 pct
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Dewan housing finance corp ltd - June -quarter net profit after tax 2.01 billion rupees ; total income inr 19.58 billion .  Full Article

Dewan Housing Finance approves fund raising via issue of NCDs for up to 10 bln rupees
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : Board approves raising funds via public issue of NCDs for up to 10 billion rupees .  Full Article

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees

* Dewan Housing Finance Corp - to issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees plus Greenshoe option of up to 3 billion rupees‍​

