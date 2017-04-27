Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)
305.00EGP
1:27pm BST
£-4.90 (-1.58%)
£309.90
£302.00
£305.50
£302.00
11,194
56,142
£340.00
£99.99
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Egypt's Eastern Co signs deal with Al Mansour International Distribution Co
April 27 (Reuters) - Eastern Co Sae
Egypt's Eastern Co to launch new cigarette brand
April 27 (Reuters) - Eastern Co
Egypt's Eastern Company posts 12 pct rise in FY net profit
Eastern Co Sae
BRIEF-Eastern Co restates FY profit on reversal of EGP 1.55 bln provision
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE REVERSAL OF 2016-2017 PROVISION FOR PRODUCTION CAPACITY RESTRUCTURE WORTH EGP 1.55 BILLION