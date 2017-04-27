Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)

April 27 (Reuters) - Eastern Co Sae :Signs deal with International Al Mansour International Distribution Co to manufacture cigarette under brand name 'target' for 2 years.Each co will get 50 percent profit of product sales.Expects to sell 26,000 cartons till end of 2017, targets 80,000 cartons during 2018.Says sale price per pack to be EGP 12.95.