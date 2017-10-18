Encana Corp (ECA.TO)
14.09CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.25 (-1.74%)
$14.34
$14.38
$14.47
$14.06
2,526,833
4,387,694
$18.13
$10.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Encana Corp
Encana successfully starts Sunrise processing plant on Sept 27
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Encana Corp
Soros Fund Management takes in Facebook, ups in T Mobile and Alphabet
Facebook Inc
Morgan Stanley reports 5 pct passive stake in Encana Corp as of October 26 - SEC filing
Encana Corp
Encana to outline five-year growth potential during investor day
Encana Corp
Nucor sold 50 pct equity interest in Hunter Ridge Energy Services to Encana
Nucor Corp: Purchased 49% of Encana's leasehold interest covering approximately 54,000 acres in south Piceance basin . Nucor sold its 50% equity interest in Hunter Ridge Energy Services LLC to Encana . Nucor retains all existing producing wells it currently owns . Nucor and Encana also terminated two carry and earning ("C&E") drilling agreements entered into in 2010 and 2012 .By canceling agreements, co has eliminated all future carry capital, contingent liabilities which should result in lower unit cost for future drilling. Full Article
Encana Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $6 bln
Encana Corp
Encana posts Q2 operating profit of $0.10/share
Encana Corp: Encana delivers significant efficiency improvements with strong second quarter results . Q2 operating earnings per share $0.10 . Q2 loss per share $0.71 . Encana Corp qtrly cash flow per share $0.21 . Expect to use proceeds from announced divestitures to strengthen balance sheet and modestly increase 2016 capital program . Anticipate additional activity to deliver about 13,000 boe/d of production from core four assets in q4 . Co is increasing 2016 production guidance and expects q4 exit production decline from core four assets to be cut from 10 percent to five percent . Increasing its 2016 production guidance and expects q4 exit production decline from its core four assets to be cut from 10 percent to five percent . Encana Corp says Gordondale and DJ Basin divestitures are expected to close by end of July delivering proceeds of approximately $1.1 billion . Expects full-year benefit of transportation-related cost savings to be even greater in 2017 . Has 300 mmcf/d of expected 2017 natural gas production hedged under 3-way options, 350 mmcf/d using nymex fixed price contracts for q1 2017 . About 15,500 bbls/d of expected 2017 crude and condensate hedged using WTI fixed price contracts at an average price of $49.49 per bbl . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . "Adding 50 percent more drilling and completions activity to our 2016 program". Full Article
Navitas Midstream announces agreement with Encana Oil & Gas
Encana Corp
Encana Corporation cuts 2016 capex, to lay off 20 pct of workforce - Reuters
Encana Corporation:Encana Corp cut its 2016 capital spending forecast to less than half its 2015 expenditure and said it would lay off 20 percent of its workforce this year.The oil and gas producer cut its capital budget for 2016 to $900 million-$1 billion from $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion it forecast earlier as a steep drop in oil prices forces the company to focus on core assets and lower costs.Encana's U.S.-listed shares rose about 3 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday. Full Article
CANADA STOCKS-TSX grinds higher as banks lift, energy retreats
