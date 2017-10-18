Encana Corp (ECA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Encana Corp :Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day; company expects to deliver leading corporate returns, strong cash flow growth and substantial free cash flow.Encana Corp - ‍through its five-year plan, company expects its return on capital employed will climb to between 10 to 15 percent​.Encana - ‍expects to deliver about 25 percent compound annual growth in non-GAAP cash flow, around $1.5 billion cumulative adjusted free cash flow through 5-year plan​.

Encana successfully starts Sunrise processing plant on Sept 27

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Encana Corp : :Encana Corp - ‍Encana successfully started up Sunrise processing plant on September 27, under budget and more than one month ahead of original schedule​.Encana - ‍in parallel with sunrise and tower facilities ramping up, third plant, Saturn remains ahead of schedule & is on track to start up before year-end​.Encana Corp - ‍in addition, Towerbirch lateral pipeline which connects all three plants to NGTL system started up on October 1​.

Soros Fund Management takes in Facebook, ups in T Mobile and Alphabet

Facebook Inc : Soros Fund Management takes share stake in facebook inc of 353,686 shares . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in herbalife ltd . Soros Fund Management ups share stake in t mobile us inc to 685,700 shares . Soros Fund Management ups share stake in alphabet inc by 59.1 percent to 20,200 class c shares . Soros Fund Management ups share stake in whirlpool corp by 25.7 percent to 58,700 shares . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in activision blizzard inc . Soros Fund Management takes share stake in celgene corp of 3,500 shares . Soros Fund Management ups share stake in cigna corporation to 36,902 shares from 13,000 shares . Soros Fund Management ups share stake in steel dynamics inc to 47,369 shares from 16,996 shares . Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in encana corp .Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016.

Morgan Stanley reports 5 pct passive stake in Encana Corp as of October 26 - SEC filing

Encana Corp :Morgan Stanley reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Encana Corp as of october 26 - sec filing.

Encana to outline five-year growth potential during investor day

Encana Corp : To outline five-year growth potential during investor day, company updates 2016 guidance to reflect lower costs . Updated 2016 guidance to reflect further reduction in production, mineral and other taxes, operating expense, transportation,processing costs . Reduction in expenses, costs has delivered total additional savings of $50 million .As at September 30, 2016, Encana has hedged about 32,960 barrels per day (BBLS/D) of expected 2017 crude and condensate production.

Nucor sold 50 pct equity interest in Hunter Ridge Energy Services to Encana

Nucor Corp: Purchased 49% of Encana's leasehold interest covering approximately 54,000 acres in south Piceance basin . Nucor sold its 50% equity interest in Hunter Ridge Energy Services LLC to Encana . Nucor retains all existing producing wells it currently owns . Nucor and Encana also terminated two carry and earning ("C&E") drilling agreements entered into in 2010 and 2012 .By canceling agreements, co has eliminated all future carry capital, contingent liabilities which should result in lower unit cost for future drilling.

Encana Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $6 bln

Encana Corp : Files For Mixed Shelf Of Up To $6.0 Bln - Sec filing .Intends use net proceeds from sale of securities to finance capital expenditures, to reduce outstanding indebtedness.

Encana posts Q2 operating profit of $0.10/share

Encana Corp: Encana delivers significant efficiency improvements with strong second quarter results . Q2 operating earnings per share $0.10 . Q2 loss per share $0.71 . Encana Corp qtrly cash flow per share $0.21 . Expect to use proceeds from announced divestitures to strengthen balance sheet and modestly increase 2016 capital program . Anticipate additional activity to deliver about 13,000 boe/d of production from core four assets in q4 . Co is increasing 2016 production guidance and expects q4 exit production decline from core four assets to be cut from 10 percent to five percent . Increasing its 2016 production guidance and expects q4 exit production decline from its core four assets to be cut from 10 percent to five percent . Encana Corp says Gordondale and DJ Basin divestitures are expected to close by end of July delivering proceeds of approximately $1.1 billion . Expects full-year benefit of transportation-related cost savings to be even greater in 2017 . Has 300 mmcf/d of expected 2017 natural gas production hedged under 3-way options, 350 mmcf/d using nymex fixed price contracts for q1 2017 . About 15,500 bbls/d of expected 2017 crude and condensate hedged using WTI fixed price contracts at an average price of $49.49 per bbl . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . "Adding 50 percent more drilling and completions activity to our 2016 program".

Navitas Midstream announces agreement with Encana Oil & Gas

Encana Corp : Will purchase encana's gas from its substantial acreage position in Howard county , Texas - . Navitas Midstream says plans to construct new cryogenic processing capacity near its existing spraberry processing complex . New processing facilities will increase combined processing capacity in midland basin to about 155 mmcf per day . Navitas Midstream says entire project is expected to be completed early q2 of 2017 . New processing facilities will have carbon dioxide treating and nitrogen rejection capabilities .Announces Long-Term agreement with encana oil & gas.

Encana Corporation cuts 2016 capex, to lay off 20 pct of workforce - Reuters

Encana Corporation:Encana Corp cut its 2016 capital spending forecast to less than half its 2015 expenditure and said it would lay off 20 percent of its workforce this year.The oil and gas producer cut its capital budget for 2016 to $900 million-$1 billion from $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion it forecast earlier as a steep drop in oil prices forces the company to focus on core assets and lower costs.Encana's U.S.-listed shares rose about 3 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.