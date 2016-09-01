EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eczacibasi-Monrol sells Capintec Inc. for 25.0 million lira

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :Unit Eczacibasi-Monrol sells 100 percent of Capintec Inc. to V.O.S.S. Varinak Onkoloji for 25.0 million lira ($8.45 million).

Eis Eczacibasi unit Eczacıbası-Monrol in talks for sale of Capintec

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai : Says its 49.99 percent owned unit Eczacibasi-Monrol Nükleer Urunler starts talks to sell 100 percent of its US-based wholly owned unit Capintec, Inc. .Capintec, Inc operates in nuclear medicine sector by producing and providing services for energy metering devices.

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac Q2 net profit up at 76.0 mln lira

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac : Q2 net profit of 76.0 million lira ($25.96 million)versus 18.3 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 363.2 million lira versus 286.5 million lira year ago.

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to increase capital by 25 pct through bonus share issues

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac : To increase share capital to 685.3 million lira ($238.77 million) from 548.2 million lira through bonus share issues .137.1 million lira capital increase will be met by internal resources.

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac buys land for 68.0 million lira in Istanbul

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :Buys land for 68.0 million lira ($23.49 million) in Silivri, Istanbul for investment.

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac Q1 net profit rises to 35.7 million lira

Eis Eczacibasi Ilac : Q1 net profit of 35.7 million lira ($12.13 million) versus 32.3 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 348.8 million lira versus 303.2 lira year ago.

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS unit Eczacıbası Baxter to divest several businesses and assets

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Unit Eczacıbaşı Baxter decides to end up distribution business of biotechnology products, to sell biotechnology products related assets to Eczacıbası Baxalta Saglık Urunleri (EBAXA) and signs a distribution agreement with EBAXA for distribution of biotechnology products‍​.Unit Eczacibasi Baxter decides to end up distribution business of hospital products, to sell hospital business products related assets to EIP Eczacıbası Ilac Pazarlama and signs a distribution agreement with Baxter Group for distribution of hospital products.Unit Eczacibasi Baxter decides to end up production and distribution business of dialysis and peritoneal dialysis products and sell related assets to Baxter Turkey Renal Hizmetler (Baxter Renal) together with its 60 pct stake in RTS Renal Tedavi Hizmetleri (RTS).

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS unit Eczacibasi Baxter to terminate production in Ayazaga facility

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Unit Eczacibasi Baxter Hastane Urunleri decides to terminate production in Ayazaga, Istanbul facility until Dec. 31 gradually due to urban transformation project in Ayazaga and Baxter's group's worldwide reorganization plans.Within this framework employees' contracts in the aforementioned facility will be terminated until end of 2016 after payment of all rights and obligations.

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS's unit Eczacibasi Girisim to sell assets for 35.3 mln lira

EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Unit Eczacibasi Girisim to sell land, building and equipments of its Cayirova, Kocaeli facility at 35.3 million lira to its wholly owned unit Eczacibasi Profesyonel Urun.