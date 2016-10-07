Eclerx Services Ltd (ECLE.NS)
ECLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,254.10INR
10:36am BST
1,254.10INR
10:36am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.60 (-0.60%)
Rs-7.60 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs1,261.70
Rs1,261.70
Open
Rs1,260.25
Rs1,260.25
Day's High
Rs1,260.25
Rs1,260.25
Day's Low
Rs1,248.50
Rs1,248.50
Volume
3,931
3,931
Avg. Vol
17,697
17,697
52-wk High
Rs1,679.90
Rs1,679.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,161.00
Rs1,161.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Eclerx Services says share buy-back panel meeting on Oct. 14
Eclerx Services Ltd:Says share buy buy-back committee meeting on Oct. 14. Full Article
Eclerx Services June-qtr consol profit rises
Eclerx Services Ltd
Eclerx Services says high court of bombay approved scheme of amalgamation
Eclerx Services Ltd
BRIEF-India's Eclerx Services June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 792.4 million rupees versus 959.1 million rupees year ago Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vKM7Og) Further company coverage: