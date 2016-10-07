Edition:
Eclerx Services Ltd (ECLE.NS)

ECLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,254.10INR
10:36am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.60 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs1,261.70
Open
Rs1,260.25
Day's High
Rs1,260.25
Day's Low
Rs1,248.50
Volume
3,931
Avg. Vol
17,697
52-wk High
Rs1,679.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,161.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eclerx Services says share buy-back panel meeting on Oct. 14
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

Eclerx Services Ltd:Says share buy buy-back committee meeting on Oct. 14.  Full Article

Eclerx Services June-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Eclerx Services Ltd : June-quarter conol net profit 959.2 million rupees versus 753.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 3.40 billion rupees versus 2.98 billion rupees last year . Approved proposal of buyback of shares up to 2.34 billion rupees .  Full Article

Eclerx Services says high court of bombay approved scheme of amalgamation
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Eclerx Services Ltd : High court of Bombay approved scheme of amalgamation between Agilyst Consulting Private Limited and Eclerx Services Limited .  Full Article

Eclerx Services Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Eclerx Services June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 792.4 million rupees versus 959.1 million rupees year ago Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vKM7Og) Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

