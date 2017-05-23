Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)

Electrocomponents Plc : Issues a trading update for four-month period to Jan. 31 2017. . Continued to make good progress to stabilise gross margin and reduce costs, we have delivered strong revenue growth and profitability . In four months to Jan. 31 2017, group underlying revenue growth accelerated to 6 pct, . All of our regional hubs seeing positive revenue trends during period. . RS pro, our own-brand business, which represents 12 pct of revenues grew by 5 pct . Ecommerce, which represents 60 pct of revenues increased by 6 pct. . December saw particularly strong growth, with both north America and Central Europe benefitting from weak comparatives in month. . Says we continue to make good progress on our cost initiatives and are on track to deliver 18 mln stg of net savings in year to March 2017. .Says we continue to expect FY 2017 revenue and profits to see a significant benefit from foreign exchange.